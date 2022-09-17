Read full article on original website
'It's Happening With Younger and Younger People': UW Expert Talks About Keeping Youth Safe Amid Rise in Fentanyl Use and Overdoses
With 27 years of work in the opioid addiction field, Caleb Banta-Green said he didn't think it could get as bad as today's big rise in fentanyl use. Fentanyl is killing people from accidental overdoses in higher numbers than any other drugs, he said. For a Sept. 13 Gonzaga University talk, he used Spokane reports showing that fentanyl deaths spiked in 2021 — far surpassing overdose from methamphetamine, heroin or cocaine.
Washington Woman Charged With Nearly Killing 1-Year-Old After She Became Frustrated With His Crying, Court Documents Say
A 24-year-old woman is accused of shaking, squeezing and restricting the airway of a 1-year-old, leading to the near death of the child. Samara F. Bearley was charged with first-degree assault of a child and first-degree criminal mistreatment. Bearley initially told police conflicting stories about what happened to the child...
