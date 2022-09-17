ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirkland, WA

Chronicle

Senior Safety: Lewis County Has Highest Fall Rate Leading to Injury or Death in the State

Autumn is around the bend, but local health care providers encourage senior citizens to take whatever safety measures they can to prevent a fall. “As much as possible, you want to avoid falls and fractures and the injuries that can come along with them,” Patty Dolezal, a physical therapist who worked at Providence Centralia Hospital for 35 years before her retirement, said in a presentation at the Twin Cities Senior Center on Tuesday.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Napavine Now Unanimous 2B No. 1 in AP Poll

The latest AP Poll dropped Wednesday morning, with local sides popping up frequently once again. Napavine now sits as a unanimous No. 1 in the 2B rankings, Tenino and Adna both rose in their respective polls, and Morton-White Pass makes its first appearance of the season. See the full rankings...
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Sept. 19, 2022

• WALTER C. SANFORD, 78, Vader, died Sept. 14 at his residence. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24, at the Winlock Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • SHIRLEY A. MARASCO, 83, Toledo, died Sept. 15 at her residence. Arrangements are...
VADER, WA
Chronicle

The Goat Rocks Fire: A Letter to the Community by Commissioner Lee Grose

Editor’s Note: Lee Grose represents East Lewis County on the Board of Lewis County Commissioners. As Lewis County commissioner, I was privileged to be a part of several meetings with the U.S. Forest Service as we waited and worried together regarding the Goat Rocks Fire. And as one who has given my share of criticism to the Forest Service over the years, I feel compelled to express my sincere appreciation to Interim Cowlitz Valley District Ranger James Donahey and the various fire teams that have been serving us in East Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Stitches Quilt Group Pulls Out Stops for Last Show

What: In Stitches Quilt Group’s The Last Stitch Quilt Show. When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Schedule: Bed turnings by Rick Sundstrom at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.; lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for $10 per person; white on white quilting demos noon and 2 p.m.; Color tinting demos at 12:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.; embellished wool circles demos at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Yard Birds Remains Without Power for Second Week

For the second week in a row, the power has been turned off at the Yard Birds Shopping Center in Chehalis. In a Monday morning meeting, Mall Manager Chris Young told The Chronicle that he, along with the new owner, Nick Perry, were having issues with paperwork involved with taking ownership of the mall and the Lewis County Public Utilities District (PUD).
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: A Mega Airport in Thurston or Lewis County? WSDOT and Governor’s Expansion Work Untruthful, Misleading

Once again, this is the case with the current effort to decide on a location recommendation for a new mega airport in the Puget Sound region. It is done very skillfully and intentionally through positive propaganda and the withholding of important balancing information. What’s missing? Respect for the surrounding community...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Conservative Activist Glen Morgan Involved in Shooting Near Tenino, Attorney Says

Conservative political activist Glen Morgan was involved in a shooting early Monday on family property in Tenino, according to Morgan’s attorney. Glen Morgan confirmed the shooting, then referred The Olympian to Angus Lee, his Vancouver, Washington-based attorney. Lee released a statement about the incident late Tuesday. Sometime around 4:30...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: You Are Truly Safer With Sheriff Rob Snaza

I retired from the Centralia Police Department after many years of service to the city. I have known and worked with both candidates for Lewis County sheriff for most of their adult lives. I supervised the forerunner to the Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team, the unit candidate Tracy Murphy now supervises. I have been a coworker, supervisor and co-manager with Murphy for many years. When I worked in the detective unit and supervised the Centralia SWAT team and anti-crime unit, I worked very closely with Sheriff Rob Snaza.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Drop Non-League Contest to White Salmon

The Tenino girls soccer team found itself a bit out of sorts, then trailing, and finally losing to White Salmon 2-0 in a non-league matchup on Tuesday. “It was tough, errors that we don’t normally make,” coach Dave Montgomery said. The Bruins struck first on the stroke of...
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Vikings Catch Fire at Just the Right Time to Beat Comets

For the second time this season, the Mossyrock volleyball team found itself facing a decisive fifth set. Tuesday, it came in a league contest against Naselle, but the Vikings found their groove late to come away winners on the road, 25-11, 24-26, 23-25, 25-17, 15-3. Hailey Brooks had a monster...
MOSSYROCK, WA
