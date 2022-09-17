ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

Comments / 6

mwcconnection.com

Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.

According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man

Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.
SAN DIEGO, CA
delmartimes.net

Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar

Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
DEL MAR, CA
NBC San Diego

NBC 7 Investigates: Questions Linger About Death of 11-Year-Old Adopted Girl in Spring Valley

An adopted 11-year-old girl named Aarabella died at a San Diego County hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 30. More than a week later, after NBC 7 Investigates reached out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming detectives were actively investigating Aarabella’s death as a homicide. Three weeks after her death, there are still very few answers from county officials about what killed Aarabella or who, if anyone, is responsible.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Frank Shoaf Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter, DUI in Pedestrian’s Kearny Mesa Death

A man who drove under the influence and fatally struck a pedestrian in Kearny Mesa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI. Prosecutors say Frank William Shoaf, 39, ran a red light at high speeds in a Tesla on Othello Avenue around 8:30 a.m. June 7, veered to the right side of the road, struck a dip and flew onto the sidewalk, where the car struck a woman, a traffic sign and a tree.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen

One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
SAN DIEGO, CA
calbears.com

Just A Kid From Chula Vista

I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.
CHULA VISTA, CA

