Escondido father of 4 killed in suspected DUI crash on I-15
Loved ones are mourning an Escondido father of four, killed last weekend by a suspected drunk driver.
Wednesday afternoon in a Vista courtroom, Dr. Jeffery Lovin did not show
A judge is upping the stakes against a former San Diego doctor arrested a handful of times for peeping in the window of his ex-girlfriend and violating a restraining order.
mwcconnection.com
Breaking Aztec News: QB Will Haskell no longer on the team.
According to the San Diego Union Tribune and other sources, backup quarterback Will Haskell has decided to immediately enter the Transfer Portal. On Monday, Coach Hoke stated, ‘he will have some tough decisions to make.’ This comes on the heels of a three play sequence that seemingly left Haskell disenchanted with the future role he would play with the Aztecs.
Woman, 26, Considered ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Wanted in 2020 Killing of San Diego Man
Police are searching for a 26-year-old woman wanted for the 2020 killing of a San Diego man, authorities said Tuesday. Sheila Camarena, who is considered armed and dangerous, is wanted for the September 2020 death of Mychael Farve, 33. The killing occurred in the 4400 block of Euclid Avenue in the Talmadge neighborhood, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SDSU to offer academic course on Bad Bunny in 2023
SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University students who are super fans of global superstar, Bad Bunny, will be able to take a class about his impact on Latin culture in 2023. Dr. Nate Rodríguez, the associate director of Journalism & Media Studies at San Diego State, has taught a course on Selena Quintanilla at SDSU. Now, he says people can expect to see a course on Bad Bunny at SDSU in 2023, according to CBS News Bay Area article.
San Diego finds more issues at 104-year-old dam under repair
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Workers repairing a 104-year-old dam in San Diego found additional problems that need to be fixed, likely delaying completion of the project for several months, city officials said. Work on Hodges Reservoir Dam began last May after inspections identified areas that needed to be repaired and sealed. The water level of the reservoir was lowered 18 feet (5.5 meters) to allow workers to access the dam and that’s when “additional defects” were found, according to a city news release on Monday. Officials didn’t detail what the problem spots are, but said the project would likely continue into spring 2023.
delmartimes.net
Fallen branch renews tree fight between neighbors in Del Mar
Trees and ocean views can be lovely things, but when they clash there can be trouble. Tree disputes in Del Mar can mean a trip to the City Council with a consultant, an arborist, photos, maps and lots of paperwork. The conifers in question are five Torrey Pines owned by...
Several fugitives arrested in El Cajon using county motel voucher program
The City of El Cajon is sounding the alarm after several people using San Diego County’s motel voucher program were found to have extensive criminal histories.
NBC San Diego
NBC 7 Investigates: Questions Linger About Death of 11-Year-Old Adopted Girl in Spring Valley
An adopted 11-year-old girl named Aarabella died at a San Diego County hospital on Tuesday, Aug. 30. More than a week later, after NBC 7 Investigates reached out, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department released a statement confirming detectives were actively investigating Aarabella’s death as a homicide. Three weeks after her death, there are still very few answers from county officials about what killed Aarabella or who, if anyone, is responsible.
Vehicle hits, severely injures pedestrian in San Marcos
A vehicle struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Tuesday at a San Marcos intersection, authorities reported.
Man severely hurt in hit-and-run Oceanside crash
A man was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in Oceanside, authorities said.
Frank Shoaf Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter, DUI in Pedestrian’s Kearny Mesa Death
A man who drove under the influence and fatally struck a pedestrian in Kearny Mesa pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI. Prosecutors say Frank William Shoaf, 39, ran a red light at high speeds in a Tesla on Othello Avenue around 8:30 a.m. June 7, veered to the right side of the road, struck a dip and flew onto the sidewalk, where the car struck a woman, a traffic sign and a tree.
LAG Confidential
NWSL, San Diego Wave FC condemn racist incident at Snapdragon Stadium opener
San Diego Wave FC opened their new permanent home, Snapdragon Stadium, on Saturday with a rivalry clash against Angel City FC and set an NWSL attendance record with 32,000 present. While in many respects it was a triumphant night for Wave FC and the league, with the home side winning...
One hospitalized in shooting near freeway onramp
One person was shot Wednesday morning near a freeway onramp, police confirmed.
NBC Los Angeles
What Are Those? Mysterious Orbs of Orange Light Glow Above San Diego and Tijuana
From Tijuana, Mexico, to north San Diego County, California, witnesses Monday night reported seeing mysterious orbs of orange light hovering in the sky, prompting many questions with few answers. The lights appeared sometime around 9 p.m. PST and were visible for about a half-hour, from what witnesses told NBC 7....
Speed limits lowered on two Rancho Santa Fe roads
Last week the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted to improve safety for local residents by reducing the speed limits on Calzada Del Bosque and Via de Fortuna in Rancho Santa Fe.
Body found identified as missing Escondido man: police
A body that was found by authorities has been identified as Stanley Stephens, who was reported missing near his home last month, Escondido Police Department announced.
John Burns, 50, Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing Outside Escondido Burger King
A transient who was convicted of fatally stabbing a man outside an Escondido fast-food restaurant was sentenced Monday to 35 years to life in state prison. John Christopher Burns, 50, was found guilty of second-degree murder by a Vista jury last year for the Jan. 27, 2020, killing of Jose De Jesus Martinez.
Eater
Inside San Diego’s First Modern Jewish Delicatessen
One of San Diego’s premier hospitality groups is continuing to grow and diversify with the emergence of Gold Finch, which brings a modern perspective on the traditional Jewish deli to a state-of-the-art life science campus off Torrey Pines Road. The full-service restaurant, market, and delicatessen is just the latest in a steady expansion spree for the Urban Kitchen Group, which runs CUCINA urbana, CUCINA enoteca, and Artifact at the Mingei, as well as an acclaimed catering business; next up is a brand new cafe at the Museum of Contemporary Art in La Jolla.
calbears.com
Just A Kid From Chula Vista
I've always struggled with my identity, not because I don't know who I am or because I'm going through a crisis, but rather because I just find it difficult to describe myself to others in a way in which they can understand my unique experience. I was born and raised in Chula Vista, California, a city in the South Bay region of San Diego a couple of miles north of the Mexican border. Both of my parents were born and raised in Mexico, and with my dad's family being from Tijuana (Mexico's bordering city to San Diego), I must've been a few days old when I applied for my first passport.
