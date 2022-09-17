1 adult, 4 juveniles accused of leading police on chase in stolen pickup

The Ionia Department of Public Safety says one adult and four juveniles were taken into custody Friday after leading police from several departments on a chase in a stolen pickup truck.

Officers responded to the Robertson Court apartment community in Ionia just after 2 a.m. Friday for reports of several people trying to go through cars in the parking lot.

Officers found the suspects in the Crosswinds Apartments parking lot, but they drove off in a pickup truck that was reported as stolen from Howell.

The suspects tried to get away from police, eventually heading west on West Bluewater Highway.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office used stop sticks near Saranac, but the suspects were able to keep going.

The Lowell Police Department also deployed stop sticks near city limits and the suspects kept going with several flat tires.

Eventually, the pickup truck came to a stop in downtown Lowell and all five suspects got out and ran.

Police were able to get all five of them in custody. They say the driver was the only adult and the other four suspects were all juveniles. All five of them are from the Lansing area.

Officers recovered several pieces of property from the stolen truck, which they believe was stolen from other places.

If anyone went through your vehicle and you’re missing property, call Ionia County Central Dispatch at 616-527-0400 to report it.

