WDAM-TV
Laurel native Esmeralda Figueroa earns Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Week
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - Golden Eagle graduate student Esmeralda Figueroa was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the week after playing a hand in two Black and Gold goals this past weekend at conference opener, the league announced Sept. 20. The forward from Laurel, Miss., had one goal...
WDAM-TV
Jones football takes on winless East Central
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Unbeaten and fifth-ranked Jones College hosts winless East Central Community College at 7 p.m. Thursday at Bobcat Stadium. But Bobcat head coach Steve Buckley expects quite a battle when Head Coach Ken Karcher’s Warriors come to town for an Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference South Division matchup.
WDAM-TV
Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
WDAM-TV
Player of the Week: Sumrall LB/RB Jordan Ware
SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Sumrall lost 21 seniors from a season ago, with 18 new faces taking the field this year. But the Bobcats are 3-1, thanks in part to leaders like Jordan Ware stepping up on both sides of the ball. The senior linebacker is second on the team...
WDAM-TV
State Auditor Shad White Speaking in Collins
A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The collaboration will allow students in the program...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. School Dist. addresses rumors about South Jones football coach
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Speculation about a situation that happened after the Northeast Jones - South Jones high school football game has been addressed by Jones County School District Superintendent Tommy Parker. WDAM learned that there was a verbal disagreement between Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin and South Jones...
WDAM-TV
Community health fair in Hattiesburg to celebrate Hispanic heritage
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A community health event celebrating National Hispanic Heritage Month is scheduled for this weekend in Hattiesburg. The first “Hispanic Festival” will take place Saturday at Friendship Park, also known as Eastside Park, on Rebecca Avenue. The event will have more than two dozen vendors,...
WDAM-TV
Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WDAM-TV
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg applying for MLB-MLBPA grant for reconstruction of Jaycee Park
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg City Council authorized the city to apply for a grant to help reconstruct parts of Jaycee Park. At its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20, council members authorized the city to apply for a grant from the MLB-MLBPA, or Major League Baseball-Major League Baseball Players Association Youth Development Foundation. The city will use the $325,000 grant to help reconstruct two fields at Jaycee Memorial Park.
WDAM-TV
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg holds diaper drive
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Babies and diapers just seems like an automatic, singular pair. But for some, a pack of Pampers is a luxury, appreciated but often unaffordable. Which is where groups like the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg comes in. The local female volunteer organization staged a diaper drive Saturday...
WDAM-TV
'March for Jesus' returns to Laurel for community fellowship
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year. Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. With September being Alopecia Awareness Month, Mason...
WDAM-TV
Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A visits Runnelstown Elementary for 10th year
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Piney Grove Masonic Lodge 610A has been visiting Runnelstown Elementary for the past ten years to provide school supplies. Principal Sandra Stuart said these donations are beneficial for both students and teachers. As principal, I see every day, especially with our pandemic that we’ve been...
WDAM-TV
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
WDAM-TV
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.
WDAM-TV
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
WDAM-TV
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
WDAM-TV
World Ballet Series to perform ‘The Nutcracker’ at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater in December
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark you calendar. The World Ballet Series is performing The Nutcracker at Hattiesburg’s Historic Saenger Theater on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Doors to the Saenger will open at 6 p.m., and the show is expected to begin at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday,...
WDAM-TV
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
WDAM-TV
Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata -a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. Henrietta Brown, a teacher at Mason Elementary School...
