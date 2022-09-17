ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No injuries reported after plane makes crash landing on Ventura beach

By Travis Schlepp
 5 days ago

A small single-engine propeller plane went down at a Ventura beach Friday afternoon.

The 22-foot, four-passenger Cessna crash landed around 4:40 p.m. near Marina Park in Ventura.

Three people were onboard at the time the plane went down, the Ventura Fire Department said, and all three appeared to be uninjured.

The plane had taken off from Santa Paula Airport on a recreational flight, touring the Carpinteria area with a final destination set in Ojai.

For reasons that are under investigation, the plane began losing altitude and the pilot was instructed to land at the Oxnard Airport.

Despite best efforts, the plane continued to lose altitude as the pilot flew along the coastline. The plane eventually touched down on Pierpont Beach and came to rest on top of a jetty.

Ventura police, firefighters and State Parks Rangers all responded to the scene.

A small fuel leak was located and quickly contained, according to the Fire Department.

Police were expected to remain on scene for several hours to assist with salvage efforts and crowd control, the Fire Department added.

The crash will be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

