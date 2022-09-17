LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every industry, from large corporations to small businesses. “I realized during Covid that you’re gambling every day,” said Myron Lott, owner of The Mint Julep Patio, a performance and event venue in Hattiesburg that celebrated its first anniversary just last week. “It kind of made things front and center as far as what’s important. Going to work was a gamble at that point in my mind. It was ‘Do I go to work? I have to take care of my family. What if I get sick?’”

HATTIESBURG, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO