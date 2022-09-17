Read full article on original website
Summer heat wave sees the season out in the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The heat’s made its way back to the Pine Belt, making it unseasonably warm. “During this time, it’s more draining; the heat drains you,” said Dionne Rhodes, a landscaper for the City of Hattiesburg. “It like literally drains you. The plants are suffering more than I am, but it is hot.”
Downtown Hattiesburg breaks ground on the Calico Station
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Hattiesburg welcomed people from all parts of the Pine Belt to celebrate and introduce a new business to the area. What was once an old antique shop called the Calico Mall will soon become The Calico Station - a place to work, dine, and play.
Petal Primary closure extends through end of the week
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. The Petal School District said preliminary investigations indicate that an electrical fire started in the technology server closet in the 200 Hall of the primary school. No injuries were reported, but the district said there was significant smoke damage that filtered through several areas of the campus.
Pandemic side-effect, self-employment on the rise
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The COVID-19 pandemic impacted every industry, from large corporations to small businesses. “I realized during Covid that you’re gambling every day,” said Myron Lott, owner of The Mint Julep Patio, a performance and event venue in Hattiesburg that celebrated its first anniversary just last week. “It kind of made things front and center as far as what’s important. Going to work was a gamble at that point in my mind. It was ‘Do I go to work? I have to take care of my family. What if I get sick?’”
Collins in midst of being wired up
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A healthy chunk of the Collins market could find itself with access to high-speed broadband internet in the very near future. TEC, a leading broadband provider, has broken ground on a project to bring fast-fiber internet availability to the Collins area in Covington County. The 42-mile...
Hattiesburg Farmers Market under new leadership
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two new faces are in charge of the Hattiesburg Farmers Market. Shaffer and Jessica Carter used to sell eggs at the market every week, but now find themselves as co-managers of the event. “We want a family vibe here,” said Shaffer Carter. “We want you to...
Laurel Police Dept. makes 2nd delivery of water to Jackson
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Although the boil water notice for the capital city has been lifted, Pine Belt residents are continuing efforts to supply communities with clean water. With help from the community, the Laurel Police Department sent a semi-truck and trailer load of water to Jackson 2-weeks ago, but donations continued to pour in from area residents.
Triage costs small compared to overall water plant needs, officials say
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The nearly $200,000 in “triage” the state has done to stabilize the city of Jackson’s main water treatment facility doesn’t come close to addressing all of the plant’s needs, according to city and state leaders. Between August 29 and September 15,...
Old Covington School Central Office is new alternative school
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Students in the Covington County alternative school will be going to class in a new school building on Thursday, but it’s not far from where they’ve been going to class. Starting Thursday, Sept. 22, they’ll be attending school in the former Covington County Central...
Fire at Petal Primary cancels classes for Wednesday, Sept. 21
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District announced that classes for PK-2 students at Petal Primary School are canceled on Wednesday, Sept. 21, following a small hallway fire on the premises. According to an alert from the district, the fire occurred around 4:25 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in...
‘March for Jesus’ returns to Laurel after COVID cancellations
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - March for Jesus is returning to Laurel this Saturday, Sept. 24, after being on hold since COVID in 2019. Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee signed a proclamation on Monday, Sept. 19, marking the event’s return. It will be the 30th year the city has held the march.
Lawsuit seeks repairs to troubled Mississippi water system
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A new class-action lawsuit seeks to force Mississippi’s capital city to fix its troubled water system, including removal or repair of pipes and equipment contaminated with lead. The suit was filed Friday in federal district court, a day after the state health department told...
Hub City honors late queen with Sept. fire hydrant design
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The late Queen of England has left a lasting legacy across the world, including the Hub City. In honor of the life of Queen Elizabeth II, the fire hydrant outside Hattiesburg City Hall has been painted royal purple with a crown and the queen’s initials and date of birth and death marked in gold.
Merit Health Wesley opens new critical care and step-down units
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Merit Health Wesley held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new critical care and step-down units on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The $3.4 million extension includes adding eight critical care beds and 12 beds for the step-down unit. Rick Kolaczek, COO of the hospital, said the increase in...
Jackson water crisis spurs calls to bring the federal hammer down on Mississippi
Advocates say the long-running problems at Jackson's troubled water plant show the largely Black city has been neglected by the Republican-controlled state government.
State Auditor Shad White Speaking in Collins
A small fire at Petal Primary School on Tuesday, Sept. 20, caused the campus to close and students to move to virtual learning through Friday, Sept. 23. City of Hattiesburg, PRCC teaming up for workplace education program. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The collaboration will allow students in the program...
Mason Elementary holds events for Alopecia Awareness Month
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved oral tablets to treat adult patients with severe Alopecia Areata -a common autoimmune skin disease that causes hair loss on the scalp, face, and sometimes other areas of the body. Henrietta Brown, a teacher at Mason Elementary School...
visitbrookhavenms.com
47th Annual Ole Brook Festival
The 47th Annual Ole Brook Festival, held in downtown Brookhaven, will be September 30 & October 1. This is our biggest event of the year and will be fun for the whole family! The festival will include a car show, 5k, kid zone with awesome inflatables, live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, promo vendors and food vendors. You don’t want to miss this annual event!
Truck catches fire in Petal Monday night
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - A truck caught fire outside a Petal business Monday night. According to Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry, the fire department received a report of a vehicle on fire in front of Magnolia State Bank around 7:30 p.m. Witnesses said a man was weedeating the grass when...
Shad White addresses welfare fraud at meeting of Covington GOP Women
COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi State Auditor Shad White spoke Wednesday in Covington County and had some new comments about the ongoing civil lawsuit to recover money from the state welfare scandal. Last week, texts were released showing former governor Phil Bryant and Brett Favre allegedly worked together to channel...
