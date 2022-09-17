ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
utv44.com

Atlantic tropics remain active

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We've got one more day of near-record heat on the Gulf Coast, proving that an astronomical change in seasons does not control weather. Plan for mid to upper 90s for Thursday afternoon before a dry cold front moves southward into the Gulf. This time of year, we won't get cold, we will just get less hot. For Friday and Saturday, highs will stay near 90, with low humidity and sunshine continuing. Sunday and Monday stay in the upper 80s with a tiny chance for a shower. By the middle of next week, we'll stay in the middle 80s.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Gulf Coast rich in history as Native American Day approaches

Orange Beach museum honors Indian, fishing heritage. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Friday, Sept. 23, may be Native American Day nationwide but in Orange Beach and Baldwin County the culture of the first known inhabitants of the area is celebrated in a variety of ways year-round. “Baldwin...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Shores, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Foley, AL
County
Baldwin County, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Ivan#Hurricanes#Gulf Coast#Escambi
WKRG News 5

Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County

GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
GEORGE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police

UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
PRICHARD, AL
WEAR

18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
PENSACOLA, FL
OBA

Foley issues 39 new building permits for residences in August

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley issued 39 building permits for single-family residences during August according to a Community Development monthly report to the city council. The council met on Sept. 19 in a joint work/regular session. Single-family permits are down 23 percent compared to fiscal year 2021....
FOLEY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy