MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We've got one more day of near-record heat on the Gulf Coast, proving that an astronomical change in seasons does not control weather. Plan for mid to upper 90s for Thursday afternoon before a dry cold front moves southward into the Gulf. This time of year, we won't get cold, we will just get less hot. For Friday and Saturday, highs will stay near 90, with low humidity and sunshine continuing. Sunday and Monday stay in the upper 80s with a tiny chance for a shower. By the middle of next week, we'll stay in the middle 80s.

MOBILE, AL ・ 19 HOURS AGO