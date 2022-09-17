Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Atlantic tropics remain active
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — We've got one more day of near-record heat on the Gulf Coast, proving that an astronomical change in seasons does not control weather. Plan for mid to upper 90s for Thursday afternoon before a dry cold front moves southward into the Gulf. This time of year, we won't get cold, we will just get less hot. For Friday and Saturday, highs will stay near 90, with low humidity and sunshine continuing. Sunday and Monday stay in the upper 80s with a tiny chance for a shower. By the middle of next week, we'll stay in the middle 80s.
WALA-TV FOX10
Watching tropical development that could enter Gulf next week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The humidity levels have risen from where they were a day ago. As for rain chances, coverage won’t exceed 10%. The clouds move out tonight, and we’ll be totally sunny and flirting with record heat tomorrow with highs in the upper 90s. The heat levels will start to decline this weekend and into next week.
Federal approvals holding up two Gulf Shores roadway projects
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is waiting on two right of way acquisitions of state property to help complete two road projects, one on Waterway East Boulevard and the other a new bypass road south of the Gulf Pines neighborhood. During the work session on...
Gulf Coast rich in history as Native American Day approaches
Orange Beach museum honors Indian, fishing heritage. Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Friday, Sept. 23, may be Native American Day nationwide but in Orange Beach and Baldwin County the culture of the first known inhabitants of the area is celebrated in a variety of ways year-round. “Baldwin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baldwin County Fair kicks off with some new additions
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — The 71st annual Baldwin County Fair has kicked off and there are new things in store for the fair this year including over 20 rides and games, fried foods and now this year, Bengal tigers. Sonny Hankins has been the fair organizer for so many years that he said he doesn’t […]
170 arrested in 4 month Mississippi Gulf Coast drug trafficking investigation
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Over 170 people were arrested and thousands of drug doses seized on the Mississippi Gulf Coast in a summer-long special investigation. The Mobile Enforcement Team (MET) was announced by Governor Tate Reeves on May 11. It sent a wave of state and federal law enforcement personnel and resources into Hancock, Harrison […]
utv44.com
Several stolen service seals returned to Spanish Fort Veterans Memorial Cemetery
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WPMI) — Several U.S. military service seals stolen from the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort in early August have reportedly been returned. Seals for the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps were delivered by the Alabama Highway Department on Sept. 16 after...
utv44.com
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Craft not convinced ALDOT's decision to build ICW bridge is final
Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft is encouraged by what he’s hearing about a new bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway but is still cautious about the prospect of the bridge coming. “I have not really gotten to the point where I believe...
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
utv44.com
Dauphin Island working to develop boardwalk and nature preserve
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — When the weather's nice, Dauphin Island is one of the best places you can go. Environmentalists and the town of Dauphin Island are spending $5 million to keep away developers and protect wildlife on the island's West end. "Well about 4 or 5 years...
Helicopter, K-9 search leads to arrest in George County
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – A Lucedale man is in custody after an hours-long search Tuesday morning. Deputies responded to a call for service around 5 a.m. at a home on September Lane, west of Old Highway 63 in the Twin Creek community. An adult female was reportedly in the woods behind the home with […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
Missing Mobile man found ‘safe’ in Prichard: Police
UPDATE (3:52 p.m.): The Mobile County Police Department said Chambers has been located and found safe in Prichard. MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is looking for a man who “suffers from severe medical issues,” who was last seen Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD. Darrell Chambers, 64, was last […]
Pedestrian hit, killed by teenage driver in Orange Beach: Police
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department said they are investigating the death of a 55-year-old pedestrian on Canal Road Monday night. Police said a teenage driver struck the 55-year-old woman as the woman crossed Canal Road around 10:30 p.m. Police said the driver of the car that hit the woman is […]
utv44.com
Mobile's Crescent Theater will not be closing after last minute rescue
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Good news tonight for folks who enjoy heading out to the movies:. The Crescent Theater will not be closing after all. Two weeks ago, we reported the iconic downtown theater would be closing October 1st due to a raise in rent. Now generous benefactors are...
WEAR
18-wheeler overturns in crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Scenic Highway in Pensacola Monday afternoon involving an overturned 18-wheeler. Th crash took place on Scenic Highway near I-10 around 2:45 p.m. There is currently no word on injuries involved. Portions of the road are currently blocked off. This...
Foley issues 39 new building permits for residences in August
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley issued 39 building permits for single-family residences during August according to a Community Development monthly report to the city council. The council met on Sept. 19 in a joint work/regular session. Single-family permits are down 23 percent compared to fiscal year 2021....
Car crash leaves bicyclist in critical condition: Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is in critical condition after a car hit her while riding her bicycle. Officials said on Sept. 20, a woman was driving her green Chevy Equinox westbound on W Fairfield Drive. The driver of the car was approaching Bruce Street when […]
Comments / 0