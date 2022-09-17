ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo, CO

Pueblo voters to decide fate of police safety sales tax in November

By Josue Perez, The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
The Pueblo Chieftain
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V4DGo_0hysI3pG00

Pueblo voters this November will decide whether to renew the city's public safety sales tax for the next five years or let it sunset in December.

Pueblo City Council unanimously approved placement of the measure on this year’s ballot. If approved, it would keep the 0.2% sales tax through 2027. The current tax rate assessed by the city is 3.7%.

Pueblo voters approved the tax in 2017 with 61% approval after rejecting a similar question in 2016 when it was packaged with other proposed initiatives such as street repairs, park improvements and funds for the fire department.

Funds from the increase, according to ballot language at the time, were to be spent on the hiring of 20 patrol officers and four sergeants to the city’s police force and the department’s operating expenses.

If approved for renewal, revenues from the tax would continue to fund police personnel and operating expenses to “promote the public peace, health, safety and welfare.”

The city has collected just north of $15 million through the police safety sales tax since January 2018. Here is a breakdown by year:

  • 2018: $3.3 million
  • 2019: $3.5 million
  • 2020: $3.6 million
  • 2021: $4.6 million

According to a revenue and expense report, the city has spent nearly $12 million of the police safety tax money it has collected. Its ending fund balance after 2021 stood at $3.2 million.

Approximately $2 million went to wages in 2021, an increase from $1.2 million in 2019 and $1.6 million in 2020, according to the report.

The report also states that about $450,000 was spent on body cameras last year and $144,000 for expenses on the department’s vehicles.

The city budgeted $4.6 million for its police safety sales tax in its 2022 annual budget.

In 2017, a group led by Jenny Paulsen proposed the measure and a petition drive over the summer helped it gather 1,935 signatures.

City councilor Bob Schilling at the time backed the measure and originally wanted the fire department to share in the funds before Lori Winner persuaded council to keep it strictly for police. She argued the measure would pass if it solely focused on the police department and later campaigned for its approval.

A ballot committee for the measure includes city council president Heather Graham, councilor Sarah Martinez and Crystal Estrada. Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller is also assisting with promotion of the ballot initiative.

Chieftain reporter Anna Lynn Winfrey contributed to this report.

Chieftain reporter Josue Perez can be reached at JHPerez@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @josuepwrites.

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Pueblo voters to decide fate of police safety sales tax in November

Comments / 8

seemingly.lost
4d ago

The investment hasn't payed off. Body cams that the city attorney constantly refuses CORA requests. Officers that were trained outside of the curriculum and had to be retrained. Multiple lawsuits paid out for misconduct. How much of the money was paid out in settlements? Streets aren't any safer. It was a good experiment but I don't think we are getting our monies worth.

Reply
3
Willie Rivera
4d ago

Apparently there is a lot of money collected and yet they are asking for more.With millions in question where is the money going. There is no accountability to the public and as to what it is being bought or spent on. This should be publicized quarterly so that tax payer can see where those millions are going.Otherwise the money can go where ever except where it should be????No on more taxes, operate within a budget given to them!!

Reply
2
ucnthndlethtruth.
5d ago

Does that include the help from federal government? I can see the new trucks and new bikes but is it worth more of our taxes since the government is giving out so much help and even just promised more. To me its more of an authoritarian forced future but with some compassion you know demolition man type police force and that ain't no bull💩

Reply
2
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Southern Colorado to receive some of nearly $2 billion in additional funding for transportation projects over next ten years

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An official with the Colorado Department of Transportation confirmed Tuesday that Region 2 in southern Colorado will get around 20% of the $1.7 million in funding announced last week. Region 2 Director Richard Zamora said that the money is a combination of state funding allocated by the Legislature and federal The post Southern Colorado to receive some of nearly $2 billion in additional funding for transportation projects over next ten years appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
milehighcre.com

Sale of Multifamily Property Sets New Record in Colorado Springs

California-based Hamilton Zanze has purchased Springs at Foothills Farm, a 264-unit garden-style multifamily community located in Colorado Springs for a record-setting $110.9 million. The sale of Springs at Foothills Farm represents the largest transaction in the history of Colorado Springs. Senior Directors Nick Steele and John Laratta and Directors Nate...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Pueblo, CO
Government
KXRM

All inmate account data lost in Fremont County hack

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After weeks of closures to government offices following a cyber attack in Fremont County, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has announced that all inmate account data for the county has been lost. The cyber attack began on Aug. 17, and since then, government offices have been heavily impacted, as officials […]
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Graham
KXRM

Pueblo road closes for repaving and water main work

PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo is partnering with Pueblo Water to update a water main located at the Northern Avenue and Hollywood Drive intersection. According to the City of Pueblo, the water main upgrade project will take place over three phases. The first phase includes pipe installation and pavement repairs along Hollywood Drive, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado

DENVER (KRDO) -- The Federal Bureau of Investigation Denver Field Office and Colorado Springs law enforcement is investigating multiple reports of swatting incidents across schools in Southern Colorado. Monday, FBI Denver confirmed with KRDO that they've received many reports of an active shooter at schools in Colorado. Statement below: The FBI is aware of numerous The post FBI, police investigate reports of ‘swatting’ calls about active shooters at schools across Southern Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Pueblo City Council
KXRM

Man wanted in connection to construction theft in Pueblo West

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is looking for a man wanted in connection to the theft of construction materials from Pueblo West. If you have any information call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or you can report online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

2 people sought after hundreds of keys to homes and stolen vehicles recovered in Colorado

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Teller County are asking the public with help when it comes to tracking down Jerry and Emily Spinnichia. The pair is sought after the Teller County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Florissant on Sept. 15. Authorities seized a 1993 Ford Mustang, stolen out of Colorado Springs, along with seven ATV’s and five motorcycles. The ATV’s and the motorcycles had altered or removed VIN numbers. Authorities also found “several hundred” keys to homes. Also in the area searched were a .22 caliber rifle, a computer etching/engraving device use to create VIN plates, vehicle titles not in the suspect’s names, post office boxes/vehicles, business and personal checkbooks not belonging to the suspects, drug paraphernalia and a “small amount of narcotics residue.”
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Suspected gas thief sought in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County shared a photo of a suspected gas thief on Monday. A photo of the suspect can be viewed at the top and bottom of this article. The alleged crime happened at a Pueblo West business, where authorities say the suspect was seen siphoning gas from an underground tank.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
The Pueblo Chieftain

The Pueblo Chieftain

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Pueblo, CO from Pueblo Chieftain.

 http://chieftain.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy