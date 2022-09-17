Pueblo voters to decide fate of police safety sales tax in November

Pueblo voters this November will decide whether to renew the city's public safety sales tax for the next five years or let it sunset in December.

Pueblo City Council unanimously approved placement of the measure on this year’s ballot. If approved, it would keep the 0.2% sales tax through 2027. The current tax rate assessed by the city is 3.7%.

Pueblo voters approved the tax in 2017 with 61% approval after rejecting a similar question in 2016 when it was packaged with other proposed initiatives such as street repairs, park improvements and funds for the fire department.

Funds from the increase, according to ballot language at the time, were to be spent on the hiring of 20 patrol officers and four sergeants to the city’s police force and the department’s operating expenses.

If approved for renewal, revenues from the tax would continue to fund police personnel and operating expenses to “promote the public peace, health, safety and welfare.”

The city has collected just north of $15 million through the police safety sales tax since January 2018. Here is a breakdown by year:

2018: $3.3 million

2019: $3.5 million

2020: $3.6 million

2021: $4.6 million

According to a revenue and expense report, the city has spent nearly $12 million of the police safety tax money it has collected. Its ending fund balance after 2021 stood at $3.2 million.

Approximately $2 million went to wages in 2021, an increase from $1.2 million in 2019 and $1.6 million in 2020, according to the report.

The report also states that about $450,000 was spent on body cameras last year and $144,000 for expenses on the department’s vehicles.

The city budgeted $4.6 million for its police safety sales tax in its 2022 annual budget.

In 2017, a group led by Jenny Paulsen proposed the measure and a petition drive over the summer helped it gather 1,935 signatures.

City councilor Bob Schilling at the time backed the measure and originally wanted the fire department to share in the funds before Lori Winner persuaded council to keep it strictly for police. She argued the measure would pass if it solely focused on the police department and later campaigned for its approval.

A ballot committee for the measure includes city council president Heather Graham, councilor Sarah Martinez and Crystal Estrada. Pueblo Police Chief Chris Noeller is also assisting with promotion of the ballot initiative.

Chieftain reporter Anna Lynn Winfrey contributed to this report.

