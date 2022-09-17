Read full article on original website
Rich Homie Quan Says Travis $cott's "Mamacita" Was His Song First
Rich Homie Quan has had his fair share of being snubbed in the music game. As he continues to rebuild his momentum in the industry, the Atlanta rapper has spoken out about some of the mischievous experiences he encountered in the business. During a recent sit down with DJ Akademics on his Off The Record podcast, Quan revealed that Travis Scott's 2014 hit "Mamacita" featuring himself and Young Thug was originally his song before it went to Scott.
Icewear Vezzo Unleashes "They Can't FWM"
Detroit and Michigan as a whole have cemented their sound in the current landscape of hip-hop. Icewear Vezzo's remained one of the most consistent rappers out of the bunch, earning praise from his peers, fans, and critics with each of his releases. All of the success led to his newly...
Offset Reaches Out To André 3000 To Collaborate: "I Sent You Three Songs”
Offset says that he's sent several songs to André 3000 in hopes of collaborating with the legendary rapper but has yet to hear back. The Migos rapper discussed his admiration for André 3000 while speaking with Speedy Morman for Complex's “GOAT Talk” series. When asked for...
Jadakiss On Ghostwriting For Diddy: "I Really Hated It"
Jadakiss may be known as top five dead or alive now, but there was once a time he was a young, aspiring emcee writing for the likes of Diddy and more. After years of grinding, the LOX rapper has solidified himself as one of the greatest to ever touch a microphone -- but he hasn't forgotten about his humble beginnings.
Adam Levine Denies Affair With IG Model But Admits "I Crossed The Line"
He didn't start the week under the impression that he would be at the center of a pop culture scandal, but Adam Levine has been confronted with a viral moment. Instagram model Sumner Stroh shook the table after she shared a TikTok video detailing her alleged affair with the Maroon 5 frontman. Stroh didn't hold back when she spoke about having a sexual relationship with a celebrity "married to a Victoria's Secret model," and later, she uploaded screenshots of their private conversations.
Alleged Audio Of August Alsina Confronting Tory Lanez Surfaces Online
More details from Tory Lanez' altercation with August Alsina are coming to the light. After Tory denied assaulting August, claiming that he was in the studio after finishing his set on the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" tour. However, earlier this week, footage of the Canadian rapper attempting to greet the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer made its rounds online, contradicting Tory's original claim.
Bobby Shmurda Receives Apology From Man Who Claimed He Was In Bed With Rapper
People online like to troll and tease entertainers, but one man is issuing a public apology after causing havoc for Bobby Shmurda. The New York rapper's social media antics are a regular occurrence, so when Shmurda shared a post where he was laying in bed with a few lady friends, it wasn't that big of a deal. Yet, there were people who teased him about the woman next to him with her face covered and began to spread rumors that it was a man.
Yo Gotti & Angela Simmons Party Together As She Raps "Down In The DMs"
Yo Gotti has been shooting his shot with Angela Simmons since 2015. After namedropping the reality star and socialite on his hit track "Down In The DM," fans have been championing for Simmons to give the Memphis rapper a shot. However, after finding out that Angela was spoken for, rumors began to swirl that Gotti unfollowed the Growing Up Hip Hop star. The CMG founder denied the claims shortly after, insisting that he does in fact still have a crush on Angela.
Tory Lanez Continues To Shut Down August Alsina Fight Allegations: "Nothing Happened"
The latest alleged feud to capture the internet's attention occurred between Tory Lanez and August Alsina. The latter accused the former of attacking him this past weekend – and even pulled out receipts to prove his bloody injuries – though the PLAYBOY artist has vehemently denied all the allegations brought against him.
Kodak Black Replies To Rich Homie Quan's Request To Collaborate
Kodak Black says that he's interested in collaborating with Rich Homie Quan after the rapper praised Black during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks for his Off The Record podcast. Quan mentioned that a collaboration between the two of them "would be harder than ever." “Now u kno we gotta...
Quando Rondo Proposes To 18-Year-Old Girlfriend, Twitter Reacts
Quando Rondo is lucky to be alive after a targeted shooting at a Los Angeles gas station killed his friend Lul Pab last month, and the 23-year-old seems to be taking advantage of every day since then. After announcing that he's officially laying his flag down (although he's received some...
Charlamagne Tha God Enjoyed "Watching Everyone Scramble" At "The Breakfast Club" News
The shock surrounding the news that The Breakfast Club would be switching things up may have dissipated, but it's still a hot topic for Charlamagne Tha God. Fans of the long-running morning radio show were stunned when Angela yee tweeted that The Breakfast Club, as we know it, was over. This of course lit up the internet as people speculated about the show's future, but it didn't take long before it was confirmed at Yee was moving on to pursue another project.
Freddie Gibbs Checks Akademiks, Benny The Butcher & R. Kelly In Funk Flex Freestyle
It's been a strong year for hip-hop but there are still a few more albums that are coming for the crown of album of the year. In the two years since Freddie Gibbs released Alfredo, he's earned Grammy nominations, widespread critical acclaim, and got involved in a few beefs that are seemingly fueling his competitive nature in the booth. With SSS on the way, the rapper is reminding fans that they should expect bars from him.
Future Sells Chunk Of Publishing Rights For Tens Of Millions
When it comes to influential figures in today's rap game, few can hold a candle to Future. Rappers have spoken about him being untouchable in the studio, and the Atlanta trap sound that he helped forge has resulted in an empire of cultural significance and millions upon millions of plays. To commemorate Pluto's contributions to the music landscape, as well as to protect his long and storied career, he has sold his publishing rights to Influence Media Partners.
Tory Lanez Dropped From Tour After August Alsina Altercation
Tory Lanez will no longer be apart of the "Fall Back In Love Comedy & Music Jam" after his alleged altercation with August Alsina. Over the weekend, the "I Luv This Sh*t" singer took to social media to reveal that the Toronto born rapper had punched him in the face, leaving him with a bloody lip and bruised face. Although Tory denied the claims, footage showed the Chixtape star attempting to greet August before the fight went down.
Irv Gotti Reviews Lil Baby Documentary: "Free Young Thug"
The success of Lil Baby's documentaryUntrapped: The Story Of Lil Baby is still growing by the day. The Amazon Prime film has earned Lil Baby several new fans, while still catering to the yearning of his loyal fan base. Irv Gotti recently spoke about his love for the Atlanta rapper after watching his critically acclaimed life story.
August Alsina Shares Encouraging Text From His Mom After Tory Lanez Confrontation Video Leaks
As new information about the August Alsina-Tory Lanez beef emerges online, the singer's mother had some words of encouragement for him. The singer faced backlash for the altercation but his mother assured him that he did "nothing wrong." August Alsina performs onstage at Live! Red! Ready! Pre-Show at the 2017...
Kanye West Takes Shots At Kid Cudi & Adidas In New Rant
Kanye West has been in quite the battle with brands like GAP and Adidas. Luckily for Ye, he was able to cross one company off his list this week as GAP officially dropped their partnership with the artist. Ye's public pressure worked, and it became clear that GAP did not want a headache on its hands.
Kanye West Shopping His Catalog For 35x Gross Profit: Report
Kanye West is making some money moves after terminating his deals with Adidas and Gap. According to Billboard, the megastar is looking for a buyer to purchase his shares of his catalog. The process began within the past year as the artist's representatives sat down with a variety of prospective buyers to determine the valuation of his catalog.
Kodak Black Blasts Fan For Recording Him: "You See What Happened To PNB"
PNB Rock's untimely death changed the way a lot of artists are moving these day. Following the Philly rapper's passing, several stars have been adamant about not sharing their location or whereabouts online until they've left the area. Nicki Minaj shared a message about posting locations after fans blamed PNB's girlfriend's social media posts as the reason he was robbed and gunned down in Los Angeles.
