Steve Gleason heads to hospital following pneumonia concerns

By Curt Sprang
 5 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Saints fan favorite Steve Gleason announced he was going to the hospital on Friday night. Gleason made the announcement on social media and said he was dealing with ‘relentless hiccups’ which could be an early symptom of pneumonia.

NEW ORLEANS, LA – SEPTEMBER 26: A statue titled “Rebirth,” which depicts former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason blocking a punt against the Atlanta Falcons during the first football game after the Superdome re-opened after Hurricane Katrina, is seen before a game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Gleason also says it’s his first trip to the emergency room in at least three years.

In 2018, the former Saints safety was briefly hospitalized with concerns over a fever and back pain. It was his birthday, but Gleason made light of it by saying, “Not the way I planned to spend my birthday, but I’ll be home soon.”

In 2011, Gleason announced he was battling ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. He’s a favorite among Saints fans and was immortalized with a statue outside the Caesars Superdome that depicts his legendary blocked punt against the Atlanta Falcons during the Saints’ return to the Dome following Hurricane Katrina.

As for his current trip to the hospital, Gleason tweeted, “We shall see! So much gratitude for my team.”

