Maria Kanellis On Jim Cornette Disliking Her, Says Playing Her Character Was a ‘Shield’ Backstage In WWE

Read full article on original website
Related
John Cena & Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Hold Hands At Vince McMahon’s 77th Birthday
The 'Peacemaker' actor looked loved up at the big bash for his buddy Vince, who was seen for the first time since retiring as the head of the WWE last month.
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star Gets Very Good Legal News
That’s a good step forward. Wrestlers are larger than life characters who are regularly on television doing things that no one else would ever do in regular life. That can make for some rather interesting moments, though that is not the end of what happens to them. There are several things that take place after the cameras stop rolling and now a former wrestler is getting some good news in his personal life.
PWMania
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Nate Diaz shares new footage of the backstage scuffle from the UFC 279 press conference
Nate Diaz has shared new footage of the backstage incident that canceled the UFC 279 press conference. The UFC was hosting a press conference for the top-three fights but after being delayed, only Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez came out. After that, Dana White announced the event was canceled as it was a s**tshow backstage.
UFC・
RELATED PEOPLE
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
EW.com
Julie Chen Moonves reacts to Big Brother jury house drama
Each week, host Julie Chen Moonves will answer a few questions about the latest events inside the Big Brother house. Here, she weighs in on Terrance and Michael storming out of the house, if Michael's competition dominance did him in, the reaction to Kyle in the jury house, and who's the new frontrunner to win it all. (Also read our exit interviews with Michael Bruner and Terrance Higgins.)
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
WWE Legend Undergoes Emergency Surgery
WWE legend Trish Stratus recently underwent emergency surgery after saying her appendix “was about to burst.” She had to be rushed into the operation due to serious pain in her stomach last week. In a post on social media, Stratus detailed the scary situation. After a day full...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stillrealtous.com
Triple H Reportedly Changed Planned Winner In The Middle Of A Match
It’s no big secret that wrestling is pre-determined, but that doesn’t mean that plans can’t change in an instant. Triple H knows what it’s like to be in charge and all of the big decisions that come with his position in the company. Back in 2017,...
17 yo Raul Rosas Jr. Talks About Beating Up Grown Men, Obtains Special License To Compete In UFC As Minor
Raul Rosas Jr. could become the youngest fighter the UFC has ever signed at 17. “El Nino Problema” said he used to fight grown men twice his age. The teenager has already acquired special license from The Nevada Athletic Commission. It’s not everyday that MMA fans get to see...
UFC・
wrestlinginc.com
Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming
The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.
PWMania
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Yardbarker
WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved
It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
stillrealtous.com
Claudio Castagnoli Reveals Honest Reaction To Losing Tag Team Titles To Nicholas At WrestleMania 34
When Sheamus and Claudio Castagnoli formed a tag team they were a force to be reckoned with as The Bar. Together they managed to capture championship gold and they walked into WrestleMania 34 with the Raw Tag Team Titles. Braun Strowman decided to challenge The Bar for the belts on...
stillrealtous.com
AEW Star Close To Ending In-Ring Career
AEW has a number of talented wrestlers on their roster, but you never know when it might be time for someone to hang up their boots and leave their in-ring career behind. Christopher Daniels started competing in the ring in 1993 and he’s currently 52 years old. The former ROH World Champion recently indicated that his in-ring career is coming to an end when he posted the following on Twitter:
411mania.com
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star's AEW Debut To Air Tonight On Dark: Elevation
One of the more surprising bits of news from wrestling last week was when Mascara Dorada, the Artist Formerly Known as Gran Metalik, made his AEW debut prior to last Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite" in Albany, New York. Today, fans learned when the former WWE star's debut match would air. In a tweet early Monday morning, AEW unveiled the card for tonight's episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation." And among the eight match card is Dorada's debut, which will see him go one-on-one with Chaos Project's Serpentico.
Comments / 0