Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
WTHR to host a Streaming TV marketing seminar for local businesses
INDIANAPOLIS — On October 4, 2022, Indianapolis businesses are encouraged to join WTHR at the Indiana History Center in Indianapolis for a free marketing seminar about how to market their business on streaming television (OTT). This seminar will teach businesses the basic terminology of the streaming ecosystem, how to choose the right streaming advertising partner, keys to measuring success and much more.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
Heating costs forecasted to rise this winter, experts say prepare now
INDIANAPOLIS — While winter is still months away, heating your home this year is likely going to be a lot more expensive. The National Energy Assistance Directors is forecasting the highest winter heating costs in a decade with a 17% increase over last year. For a second year in a row, Americans will see big price […]
What's The Deal: Passport renewal backlog may soon be eased
INDIANAPOLIS — In What's the Deal consumer headlines, mortgage rates are rising, and the passport renewal process is about to get easier. It could soon become easier to renew your passport. The U.S. Department of State says it plans to start taking applications online. The move comes after a...
WLFI.com
100+ locals out of work after shake-up at Evonik
SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 100 local union workers could be jobless at the end of the month after Evonik switched maintenance providers at its Tippecanoe Laboratories. According to an internal email provided to News 18, Evonik notified staff on Friday about the switch to Germany-based Bilfinger after...
Inside Indiana Business
Sale of former DeHaan estate closes, sets state record at $14.5M
The expansive Indianapolis estate of late businesswoman and philanthropist Christel DeHaan has officially been sold, setting a state record in the process. Residential real estate brokerage Encore Sotheby’s International Realty announced Friday that the sale of the 41,762-square-foot Indianapolis mansion closed Sept. 2 with a purchase price of $14.5 million, topping the previous record listing price by more than $500,000. The price was the highest ever paid for a private estate in Indiana history, Encore Sotheby’s said.
WLFI.com
Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
rejournals.com
Hanley Investment Group closes pre-sales of three drive-through restaurants to Indianapolis-area shopping center
Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors arranged the pre-sales of three high-profile, single-tenant quick-service drive-thru restaurants pads to a Home Depot and Kohl’s-anchored shopping center in the Indianapolis metro area. The transactions consisted of a Chipotle Mexican Grill, Panera Bread and a Chick-fil-A ground lease in Greenfield, Indiana, and...
Gasoline use tax continues to fall in Indiana
The streak of falling gas prices continues, approaching 100 days. That decrease is also impacting Indiana's gasoline use tax.
Kokomo lot packed with pickups awaiting missing microchips
KOKOMO, Ind. — It looks like a jam-packed car lot, but none of the pickup trucks parked at the old GM plant in Kokomo are ready to hit the road. If nothing else shows that the chip shortage is still going on, it's that scene: row after row of vehicles, surrounding the building, just sitting in storage.
indyschild.com
BJ’s Wholesale Club is Coming Soon to Noblesville!
BJ’s Wholesale Club is opening its newest location right here in Noblesville – and its the very first one in Indiana! Check out the brand new club located at 13210 Tegler Drive, Noblesville, IN 46060 once it opens to experience all the perks of being a BJ’s member.
Current Publishing
Unique proposal: Property owner wants to build home made from shipping containers in Fishers
A unique home proposed in the Village Center neighborhood is unlike any other in the City of Fishers. But the path to approval has been rocky. A proposal for a shipping container home, a house made of upcycled materials that were once used to transport cargo, was first presented to the Nickel Plate Review Committee July 23 on behalf of the builder by Ross Hilleary, the city’s assistant director of planning and zoning. The proposal was tabled after the committee recommended less steel be used in the construction. The proposal was brought up again at the Aug. 24 meeting, but the project was once again tabled for review despite the petitioner – Joe Nixon, owner of Joe Nixon Properties – making the changes the committee recommended.
shelbycountypost.com
Supply chain issues hamper Shelby Co. Commissioners who receive no bids in effort to buy truck
You may have experienced the very same thing – a major delay in buying a vehicle. Shelby County Commissioners are dealing with the issue again. This time, no bids even submitted for a tri-axle truck the county wants to buy due, in part, to supply chain issues. Commissioner Kevin...
$184K-winning lottery ticket sold at Indianapolis liquor store
INDIANAPOLIS — Someone is in for a big payday after a lottery ticket purchased at a gas station on the northeast side of Indianapolis matched all five numbers in Monday night's Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 jackpot drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big Red Liquors store, located...
indyschild.com
The Apple Works Orchard and Farm Market
The Apple Works is a family-run, family-oriented apple orchard and pumpkin patch located on gently rolling hills in Trafalgar, Indiana. The country store and grounds of Apple Works are open 7 days a week April-December, but fall is when the farm really gets to shine. During the weekends of September and October, visitors can enjoy live music and other entertainment, a train ride called the Apple Express, a petting zoo, a bamboo maze, a super slide, and more.
Frequent Hoosier Lottery player wins jackpot worth $19.5M
MUNSTER, Ind. — A man from the Chicago area is the latest winner of the Hoosier Lotto jackpot, winning an estimated $19.5 million. The winning ticket for the drawing on Wednesday, Sept. 7 matched all six numbers (3-5-8-18-31-40) and was sold at Ridgeway #5, a convenience store in Munster, Indiana.
IPS meets with community, answers questions about 'Rebuilding Stronger' plan
INDIANAPOLIS — After announcing plans for a major district reorganization, now Indianapolis Public School district leaders are meeting with parents and community members about the proposal. The plan, called Rebuilding Stronger, was proposed a week ago by Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson as a way to improve equity and opportunity...
Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood
WESTFIELD, Ind. — The Builders Association of Greater Indianapolis’ (BAGI) Home-A-Rama returns to Westfield’s Chatham Hills Neighborhood for the third and final time. People will get to tour high-end, custom homes and discover the latest in home design and technology trends. “We have an impressive list of...
Queen of Free: Budget-friendly fall break ideas
INDIANAPOLIS — Fall break is quickly approaching, and that means much-needed time off of school for students. In her weekly blog, Cherie Lowe, the "Queen of Free," writes that you should start making fall break plans now in order to save some money. Lowe shared the following tips to...
