Jodie Ayala
4d ago

Is he going to rescue ALL Americans jailed abroad for breaking the law in the country they're held in? Or is this just for those that scream the loudest?? This dude is a joke.

M711
5d ago

Blah, blah, blah - all talk no action, he is a Woke Joke - President Dementia won’t even remember who he met with by the morning. Vote Red in November, save our Nation !

Peggy Hillhouse
4d ago

Why don't you read the news Obama had twice as much documents as President Trump and they didn't do nothing about him And the reason why they did that to President Trump because they were afraid that he would run again and win and catch them with their hands in the cookie jar

Joe Biden & Jill Biden Were Told 'Don't Talk About Family' When They Met the Queen Last Year

When President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden had the opportunity to meet with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2021, they were met with an unusual instruction: “Don’t talk about family.” In wake of the monarch’s passing, Jill Biden chatted with Today about her impression of the Queen from their meeting, and included this detail that may speak to how The Firm looked to protect the Queen from delicate subjects amid the rift between grandchildren Prince Harry and Prince William that dominated headlines in her final years. In her interview, the First Lady shared “What I loved about her was...
Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
Michelle Obama praised for wearing ‘iconic’ braids to her White House portrait unveiling

Michelle Obama has been applauded for her iconic hairstyle, and its connection to the Black community, at the unveiling of her and her husband Barack Obama’s portraits at the White House. On Wednesday, the couple returned to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for the reveal of their official portraits, marking Michelle’s first visit to the White House since Barack left office in 2017. The paintings of the former president and his wife were created by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung.For the event, Michelle wore a purple and red ombré dress and had her hair in braids. On social media, fans...
Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’

Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Doctors fire back after Biden declares Covid ‘over’: ‘A weekly 9/11’

Joe Biden was criticised by one of America’s top epidemiologists after the president prematurely declared that the Covid-19 pandemic "is over", even as the US continues to grapple with coronavirus infections.In an interview with CBS News which aired on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked if the return of the auto show in Michigan, which was attended by the 46th president, meant that the pandemic has come to a close.Mr Biden replied saying: "The pandemic is over."The president acknowledged that Covid is still “a problem”, adding that his administration is still “doing a lot of work on it".“If you notice,...
Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency

Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
