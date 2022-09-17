Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties, California. As the Responsible Offical, Forest Supervisor, Deb Bumpus has prepared a draft Decision Notice (DN) for the Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. The draft decision selects the Proposed Action as analyzed in the Region 5 Central Sierra Zone Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (EA and FONSI) for the proposed project. The draft decision includes felling and removal of hazardous trees adjacent to 893 miles of roads within the Lassen National Forest.

LASSEN COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO