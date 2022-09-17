ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lassen County, CA

Lassen County News

LFS hosts annual wreath-laying ceremony

Lassen Family Services hosts its annual Wreath Laying Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony remembers Lassen County Deputy Larry Griffith, Susanville Police Officer Robert McElrath, Modoc County Deputy Jack Hopkins and all other fallen heroes. Each of these officers lost their lives responding to or through acts of domestic violence. Griffith and Hopkins lost their lives responding to a domestic violence call. McElrath was a victim of domestic violence.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

Opportunity to Object

Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties, California. As the Responsible Offical, Forest Supervisor, Deb Bumpus has prepared a draft Decision Notice (DN) for the Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. The draft decision selects the Proposed Action as analyzed in the Region 5 Central Sierra Zone Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (EA and FONSI) for the proposed project. The draft decision includes felling and removal of hazardous trees adjacent to 893 miles of roads within the Lassen National Forest.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
Lassen County News

SFD responds to dumpster fire

About 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a dumpster fire behind Walgreens on Main Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved in fire. Fire crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire. The fire was human caused. The...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

SFD responds to oven fire

Quick action by a resident knocked down an oven fire at a Limoneira Avenue apartment. According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a multi-unit residential fire about 7:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival SFD personnel reported light smoke coming from the...
SUSANVILLE, CA
Lassen County News

SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect

The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
SUSANVILLE, CA

