LFS hosts annual wreath-laying ceremony
Lassen Family Services hosts its annual Wreath Laying Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7 at the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office. The ceremony remembers Lassen County Deputy Larry Griffith, Susanville Police Officer Robert McElrath, Modoc County Deputy Jack Hopkins and all other fallen heroes. Each of these officers lost their lives responding to or through acts of domestic violence. Griffith and Hopkins lost their lives responding to a domestic violence call. McElrath was a victim of domestic violence.
Opportunity to Object
Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. Butte, Lassen, Plumas, Shasta, and Tehama counties, California. As the Responsible Offical, Forest Supervisor, Deb Bumpus has prepared a draft Decision Notice (DN) for the Region 5 Post-disturbance Hazardous Tree Management Project. The draft decision selects the Proposed Action as analyzed in the Region 5 Central Sierra Zone Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (EA and FONSI) for the proposed project. The draft decision includes felling and removal of hazardous trees adjacent to 893 miles of roads within the Lassen National Forest.
SFD responds to dumpster fire
About 2 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, the Susanville Fire Department and Cal Fire responded to a dumpster fire behind Walgreens on Main Street. Fire crews arrived on scene and found a dumpster fully involved in fire. Fire crews worked quickly and extinguished the fire. The fire was human caused. The...
SFD responds to oven fire
Quick action by a resident knocked down an oven fire at a Limoneira Avenue apartment. According to a statement from the Susanville Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of a multi-unit residential fire about 7:57 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16. Upon arrival SFD personnel reported light smoke coming from the...
SPD seeks information on Taco Bell robbery suspect
The Susanville Police Department seeks the public’s help in identifying a suspect who robbed Taco Bell early this morning. According to a statement from the SPD, just after midnight Tuesday Sept. 20, a man entered Taco Bell on Main Street and asked to speak with the manager. When the...
911 out — call 257-6121 if you have an emergency
Currently there are 911 system outages in Lassen County and across the north state. If you have an emergency, you will need to call the Lassen County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at (530) 257-6121.
