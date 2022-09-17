Read full article on original website
A little bit off coors! Florida interstate covered in hundreds of cans of beer after semi crash
A Florida highway has been shut down after a semitrailer carrying cases of Coors Light crashed and turned the roadway into a sea of beer cans. The multi-vehicle crash occurred shortly after 6am in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 about 30 miles north of Tampa, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The North Texas housing market is cooling off thanks to higher interest rates. Experts say this could be a great time to buy
DALLAS — As Taylor Martin prepares to celebrate her two year anniversary as a North Texas realtor, she can’t help but acknowledge the major shift in the housing market from when she started. “I came on during a time that was unreal to a lot of realtors who...
MTA installing 2 cameras on each of its more than 64,000 subway cars
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul and the MTA say big brother will be watching you on the subway. They announced Tuesday the agency will be adding two cameras to each of the more than 64,000 subway cars to address commuters’ safety concerns. The governor and transit officials...
Newsom signs state of emergency to support California communities recovering from wildfires
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed an emergency proclamation to help communities recover from three destructive wildfires that seared through structures during California’s record-breaking heat wave at the start of September. The 13,440-acre Mountain fire in Siskiyou County began Sept. 2 and destroyed two homes while threatening hundreds more...
Woman took nephew, 3, from home without permission to Lake Michigan before pushing him into water
CHICAGO (CBS) – The woman charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier had taken the child from his home unbeknownst to the rest of their family, prosecutors alleged. The woman, Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, is facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated...
Newsom’s out-of-state spending, travel and attacks on GOP fuels speculation of 2024 presidential run
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for re-election in November, but he’s been bolstering his national presence by taking aim at high-profile Republican governors, like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Many are wondering whether Newsom is laying the groundwork for a run at the White House.
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to ‘free’ every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state’s Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
Watch Herschel Walker’s unusual response when asked about debate | CNN Politics
Herschel Walker, US Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, speaks to members of the media following a campaign rally in Macon, Georgia, US, on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Heisman Trophy-winner Walker is vying to face incumbent Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in his first political run.
Pundit: With polls showing her leading, Gov. Kathy Hochul smart not to take challenger Lee Zeldin’s bait
NEW YORK — Gov. Kathy Hochul is using the power of incumbency as Republican Lee Zeldin keeps hammering away at her record. As CBS2’s Marcia Kramer reported, the governor has adopted what has often been called the “Rose Garden strategy.”. Never underestimate the powers of incumbency. Hochul...
