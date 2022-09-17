Read full article on original website
NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy
Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
What is the Bears' all-time record against the Packers?
Another trip to Lambeau Field and another loss for the Chicago Bears. That was the Green Bay Packers 104th win over the Bears, as quarterback Aaron Rodgers noted after the game. "Now, we've won 104 times against them," Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said after the game. "I think everybody in...
Bills lineman suspended for throwing punch that hit Titans coach
Buffalo Bills backup offensive lineman Bobby Hart has been suspended one game without pay for violating the NFL's unsportsmanlike conduct rules in a physical altercation following Monday night's win over the Tennessee Titans. The suspension was handed down by NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan on Tuesday. In...
Rodgers matchup something Bears' Gordon must learn, grow from
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – Kyler Gordon knew it was coming. But just like trying to outrun a tidal wave, the Bears' rookie cornerback could do little to stop Aaron Rodgers from picking on him Sunday night. "There's definitely a lot of things that I want to do better," Gordon...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields
Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice
The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
Packers players nod to Rodgers' Ayahuasca use in TD celebration
Although Bears fans may have hoped some of the Packers touchdowns were a hallucination Sunday, it appears this unusual end zone celebration was in fact real - and may have been a nod to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' unconventional offseason that sparked headlines. The odd scene unfolded after Rodgers threw a...
Week 2 winners, losers: 49ers' odd Jimmy G offseason justified
What an encore performance. After an exciting start to the 2022 NFL season last week, we witnessed a heartbreaking injury, a couple of stunning fourth-quarter comebacks and already have a contender for the best touchdown celebration of the year. And it's only Week 2. It’s time to declare winners and...
Can Bears find way to unlock Mooney, Kmet in passing game?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Matt Eberflus knows the Bears' passing game is a concern. Yes, it's early, but it's imperative the Bears get Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, and Cole Kmet clicking soon. Eberflus said Wednesday that the Bears are working on tweaking the passing game. Fields has input with...
Do Bears 'trust' Fields to throw more after loss vs. Packers?
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – The 2022 Bears' season is all about the growth and development of quarterback Justin Fields. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Eberflus would like to exit the 2022 campaign knowing for sure if Fields is their franchise signal-caller or not. The lack of...
Russell Wilson’s rough start leads PointsBet to offer free bets
Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder. Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.
Montgomery puts talk of RB competition to bed vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – After a week of people wondering if he would lose his job to Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery ran like a man possessed Sunday night. The Bears’ fourth-year running back was the lone offensive bright spot for Chicago, rushing for 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
Who is favored to win NFL MVP after two weeks in 2022?
The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history
Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
Why former Bear Miller doesn't see trust as issue with Fields, Bears
After throwing just 11 passes Sunday in a Week 2 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the prevailing narrative circling Justin Fields and the Bears is about the issue of trust. Head coach Matt Eberflus is adamant that the Bears trust the second-year quarterback to throw the ball more and knows the passing game has to improve.
Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet
Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
Bears not ready to name Jenkins or Patrick starting RG
After two games, the Bears are still not ready to name a starting right guard. On Sunday Night Football, the Bears continued their rotation of Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick. On Monday, Eberflus hinted that may continue. “It depends on where we have Lucas,” Eberflus said. “If we have Lucas...
Fields puts Bears over self by trusting team's offensive vision
LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- If Justin Fields is frustrated by the Bears' play-calling in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he's not showing it. The second-year quarterback was adamant after the Week 2 defeat that he had no issues throwing only 11 passes and registering 17 dropbacks. He fully trusts the Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
How 'self-inflicted wounds' cost Bears' defense vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wisc. – In their Week 1 upset of the San Francisco 49ers, the Bears leaned on Matt Eberflus’ H.I.T.S. (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle to help them slow down Trey Lance and Kyle Shanahan’s vaunted offensive attack. Those Bears were nowhere to be...
Justin Fields recorded lowest PFF grade of Week 2
Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded each individual performance from the Bears' Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded a 40.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive player for the Bears. PFF also handed him a 50.6 passing grade and 44.4 rushing grade. After looking at his...
