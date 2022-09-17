ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL analyst burns Packers with hilarious analogy

Colin Cowherd made a comical analogy to the Packers after their Sunday Night Football game against the Bears, which resulted in a 27-10 win. For the Packers, this week was a cookie-cutter chapter in the NFL's book, according to Cowherd. "They play a good team [Minnesota Vikings]. They get whacked....
NBC Sports Chicago

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bears add wide receiver for Fields

Last week the quarterback play in the NFL and college left a lot to be desired. Yes, there were some exceptional performances, but overall, the position looks more flawed and less developed than early season reports projected. This week's mock exchanges one quarterbacking prospect for a new passer, but still...
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice

The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either. Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.
NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson’s rough start leads PointsBet to offer free bets

Is it time to let Russ cook or is time to admit that Russ is cooked? The answer might be in the eye of the beholder. Russell Wilson may have gotten his first win under center for the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon but his performance to start the 2022 NFL season has led some football fans to question whether or not the Super Bowl-winning QB should still be counted amongst football's elite.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Montgomery puts talk of RB competition to bed vs. Packers

GREEN BAY, Wisc. – After a week of people wondering if he would lose his job to Khalil Herbert, David Montgomery ran like a man possessed Sunday night. The Bears’ fourth-year running back was the lone offensive bright spot for Chicago, rushing for 122 yards on 15 carries in the Bears’ 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NBC Sports Chicago

Who is favored to win NFL MVP after two weeks in 2022?

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Top 10 single-game fantasy football performances in NFL history

Every once in a while, an NFL player puts up a statline so preposterous that it doesn’t seem real – even for fantasy football. Between dominant running backs and star wide receivers, a marquee fantasy football player can single-handedly win a matchup. When it comes to the best of the best, it’s possible that the one player outscored the opposing team by himself.
NFL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears must find way to get ball to Mooney, Kmet

Where in the world are Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet? Coming into this season, it was widely expected that these two would be Justin Fields’ No. 1 and No. 2 pass-catching options in the Bears passing attack, but so far they’ve been invisible. On Sunday night, Kmet was targeted once, but dropped the ball. Fields only threw the ball Mooney’s way once, too, but Mooney caught his lone target. Only problem was Mooney was stopped well behind the line of scrimmage for a loss of four.
NBC Sports Chicago

Fields puts Bears over self by trusting team's offensive vision

LAKE FOREST, Ill. --- If Justin Fields is frustrated by the Bears' play-calling in their 27-10 loss to the Green Bay Packers, he's not showing it. The second-year quarterback was adamant after the Week 2 defeat that he had no issues throwing only 11 passes and registering 17 dropbacks. He fully trusts the Bears, head coach Matt Eberflus and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.
NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields recorded lowest PFF grade of Week 2

Pro Football Focus (PFF) graded each individual performance from the Bears' Week 2 game against the Green Bay Packers. He recorded a 40.8 overall grade, the lowest of any offensive player for the Bears. PFF also handed him a 50.6 passing grade and 44.4 rushing grade. After looking at his...
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

