CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office

All are deadbeats too bad they have no plan on what to do for the country. They follow Trump and we know what he did with the economy run it right in the ground. Record unemployment. I guess the farmers forgot about 3.00 corn and 6.00 beans. Raised the national debt.
I was an Iowa farmer when corn prices were around $1.50 and even as low as $1 per bushel bushel. it cost more to raise a bushel of corn then what we were getting paid for it. we got our legislators to put our huge farming efforts into raising fuel with the promise it would lower the bad things that Big Oil we're doing to our environment. it turns out that is not true. now that we have Farms out in Western USA not being able to produce food crops due to the water shortage, but in the Midwest we have literally everything needed. but yet instead of wanting to produce food all they want to do is produce more. 20 proof gasoline. food is more important than gasoline! take ethanol all of the food market time has come home. $8 per bushel corn is not a viable source of petroleum.
