oaklandside.org
Audit: Oakland homeless shelters, services falling short
A long-awaited audit of Oakland’s homelessness services found that the city is not moving enough residents into permanent housing and not collecting enough data to determine how well the programs are running. The analysis released this week by City Auditor Courtney Ruby examines the last three years of Oakland’s...
oaklandside.org
This week in Oakland: Jingletown Originals at Gray Loft Gallery and a tour of the Cohen Bray House
There are so many events happening all over Oakland this week, and we wish we could feature them all. We’re still on the hunt for Halloween events to showcase, so if you’re hosting or know of one that you think should be on our radar, let us know.
oaklandside.org
Oakland’s outgoing head of housing talks evictions, buying buildings, and red tape
Oakland’s top housing official left her post this month to become the chief operating officer of the non-profit developer Eden Housing. Shola Olatoye was appointed director of Oakland’s Housing & Community Development Department in January 2020. She previously served a tumultuous term leading the New York City Housing Authority.
oaklandside.org
Umoja Health Fair returns to Oakland
Bay Area residents looking to get vaccinated, undergo a health screening, or get more information about the pandemic and other health matters, can receive all of this and more at the second Umoja Health fair on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Oakland. This year’s fair will be held at the Lake Merritt Bandstand near Children’s Fairyland from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. Attendees can access COVID vaccinations and PCR tests, and sign up for health insurance through Umoja Health partners. There will also be free colorectal cancer screenings available to residents who are 45 or older.
oaklandside.org
What you need to know about getting the omicron booster in Alameda County
Michael Souza was trying to get one of the new Moderna COVID-19 boosters, but the 33-year-old Oakland resident wasn’t having much luck finding an available appointment. He tried going through his insurance provider and checked chain pharmacies all over the area, some telling him they were having issues with the supply chain.
oaklandside.org
Oakland wants a WNBA team
The Oakland City Council wants to bring a Women’s National Basketball Association team to Oakland. On Tuesday, the council approved a resolution urging the WNBA to establish a team in Oakland, noting the city already has the existing stadium infrastructure and a passionate fan base needed to foster a successful franchise.
