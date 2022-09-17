ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Canyon police report about 20 car break-ins

By Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zixp7_0hysENp300

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into in American Canyon early Friday morning, the American Canyon Police Department said on Facebook .

ACPD said the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and the neighborhood east of Shenandoah Park are where the break-ins mostly happened. Suspects were unknown as of Friday morning, police said.

Boy dies after being hit by car near San Jose school

Police asked anyone with surveillance from overnight to look at the footage to help find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD at 707-551-0600.

In San Francisco, some people have gotten creative to prevent break-ins from happening to them as they become common throughout the Bay Area. The city saw a 39% increase in break-ins from 2020 to 2021. In response, people have gone to measures such as rolling down their windows and taping signs to their cars.

KRON4 News

Suspect struck and killed on San Mateo Bridge identified

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A suspect who died after a pursuit that started in Half Moon Bay early Wednesday morning and ended with him being fatally struck after running out of gas on the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge has been identified. Eric Jaeger, 31, of Fremont, was identified by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau as […]
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video shows carload of shooters in deadly double homicide in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Surveillance video circulating on social media shows customers outside Layalina restaurant in Oakland's Pill Hill neighborhood. Within moments, a white car – possibly a Hyundai Elantra – pulls up and several people inside open fire. Two men were killed. "At this time, we are uncertain...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

4 arrested gang and weapons charges in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Four suspected gang members have been arrested on a litany of charges after raids in Oakland and Fairfield uncovered numerous loaded, high-capacity assault weapons.San Francisco investigators said the raid came after officers assigned to the Community Violence Reduction Team learned that residences in both Oakland and Fairfield were connected with criminal gang activity in the city.On September 16 at approximately 5:50 a.m., officers from San Francisco, Fairfield and Oakland served a search warrant on residences in the 2800 block of Bay Tree Drive in Fairfield and the 7000 block of MacArthur Boulevard in Oakland. During the course...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland shootings this week leave 4 dead, including 2 Muslim men

OAKLAND (BCN) — In a span of less than 24 hours Monday and Tuesday in Oakland, shootings claimed four lives, including two Muslim men, police said. The killings this year in Oakland now total 93. The latest homicide occurred just after 2 p.m. Tuesday near 14th Street and Broadway in the city’s downtown near City […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Oakley murder suspect, 74, was romantically involved with victim

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) – Nearly two weeks after her arrest, 74-year-old Judith Goodner is expected to appear in court this week. This is after Oakley police determined her claim of self-defense for a deadly shooting in May appears to have been a lie. On May 20, Oakley police did not arrest Goodner for the shooting […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

