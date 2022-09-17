American Canyon police report about 20 car break-ins

AMERICAN CANYON, Calif. ( KRON ) — Approximately 20 vehicles were broken into in American Canyon early Friday morning, the American Canyon Police Department said on Facebook .

ACPD said the La Vigne neighborhood in the Via Bellagio area and the neighborhood east of Shenandoah Park are where the break-ins mostly happened. Suspects were unknown as of Friday morning, police said.

Police asked anyone with surveillance from overnight to look at the footage to help find the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call ACPD at 707-551-0600.

In San Francisco, some people have gotten creative to prevent break-ins from happening to them as they become common throughout the Bay Area. The city saw a 39% increase in break-ins from 2020 to 2021. In response, people have gone to measures such as rolling down their windows and taping signs to their cars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.