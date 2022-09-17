ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Fox News

Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party has declared economic war on America

Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said American energy is "trapped in the ground" as the Biden administration pursues climate policies. MIKE POMPEO: It’s pretty remarkable, Laura. Hearing President Biden talk about how we are back, America is back. It feels like 1976, 1979. People are now being told to turn down the thermostat. We're told we're not going to have enough energy. We're being told to solve the economic problems, we're going to have to lay off hundreds of thousands of Americans, get unemployment up to 5%, 6% to solve this problem. Every family in America can feel that.
Fox News

Fortune magazine headline insists people ‘should be happy’ about inflation

A Fortune magazine headline suggested that record-high inflation rates should actually make people "happy" in an article published on Saturday. The article, written by Fortune editorial writer Tristan Bove, was titled "Why you should be happy about inflation and worried about something else, economic historian and professor Brad DeLong says" and focused on DeLong’s claim that inflation could actually be a positive sign for the economy.
Fox News

Prince Harry and Camilla, once close, are 'distant' amid bombshell book expected to rock palace: royal expert

It looks like Harry and Meghan departed back to the U.S. without securing the dream reality of sorting out their roles within the royal family. As you will recall, the duo arrived in PR fanfare on a flying visit to the U.K. to see many of their favorite charities, and not really having enough time to pop up to Balmoral Castle to see extended family. Such was their tight schedule. But things, as we know, took a turn for the worst. And then the demise of our wonderful monarch took over the world.
Fox News

Fox News

