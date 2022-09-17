Read full article on original website
Mike Pompeo: The Chinese Communist Party has declared economic war on America
Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said American energy is "trapped in the ground" as the Biden administration pursues climate policies. MIKE POMPEO: It’s pretty remarkable, Laura. Hearing President Biden talk about how we are back, America is back. It feels like 1976, 1979. People are now being told to turn down the thermostat. We're told we're not going to have enough energy. We're being told to solve the economic problems, we're going to have to lay off hundreds of thousands of Americans, get unemployment up to 5%, 6% to solve this problem. Every family in America can feel that.
Fortune magazine headline insists people ‘should be happy’ about inflation
A Fortune magazine headline suggested that record-high inflation rates should actually make people "happy" in an article published on Saturday. The article, written by Fortune editorial writer Tristan Bove, was titled "Why you should be happy about inflation and worried about something else, economic historian and professor Brad DeLong says" and focused on DeLong’s claim that inflation could actually be a positive sign for the economy.
Prince Harry and Camilla, once close, are 'distant' amid bombshell book expected to rock palace: royal expert
It looks like Harry and Meghan departed back to the U.S. without securing the dream reality of sorting out their roles within the royal family. As you will recall, the duo arrived in PR fanfare on a flying visit to the U.K. to see many of their favorite charities, and not really having enough time to pop up to Balmoral Castle to see extended family. Such was their tight schedule. But things, as we know, took a turn for the worst. And then the demise of our wonderful monarch took over the world.
Biden official grilled after latest Taiwan declaration contradicts policy: 'He said it four times'
An administration official was pressed after President Biden once again declared the U.S. would defend Taiwan if they were attacked by China despite "strategic ambiguity" remaining the presumed official U.S. policy. In a CBS News interview, Biden was asked if U.S. troops would defend Taipei if attacked by Beijing. "Yes,...
Mounting claims of Christian persecution in India rise to country's Supreme Court
Reports of rising Christian persecution in India have reached the country's Supreme Court, which last week directed eight Indian states to verify the claims of Christian groups that filed a petition for protection. The petition, which was filed by Archbishop Peter Machad, the National Solidarity Forum and the Evangelical Fellowship...
Iranian president speaks of 'justice’ to UN as protests consume his country with demands for regime change
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with talk of "justice" and "democracy" as protests outside the U.N. and within Iran itself call for an end to a regime that many citizens say does not represent their country. As protests continue in Iran, Raisi claimed Iran...
US F-15 intercepts small plane entering restricted airspace in NYC around time of President Biden's UN speech
An F-15 fighter jet intercepted a small plane after it entered restricted airspace in New York City around the time that President Biden gave an address to the United Nations on Wednesday. A North American Aerospace Defense Command F-15 fighter jet responded to the aircraft, which wasn't in communications and...
Iran cuts off social media, internet services as President Raisi addresses UN amid widespread protests
Iranians were cut off from Instagram, WhatsApp, and other internet services Wednesday as protests, sparked by the death of a woman in police custody, rocked the country. The near-total internet blackout came as Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addressed the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday. The woman,...
