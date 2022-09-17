ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Yorkers living in London say sense of unity after Queen Elizabeth II's death is similar to the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy

By Ali Bauman
 5 days ago
NEW YORK -- The line to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has grown so long that wait times could be as long as 24 hours.

Waiting that long in line, along with other customs during the United Kingdom's period of mourning, can seem incredibly foreign for some Americans.

CBS2's Ali Bauman bridged the gap, talking to some former New Yorkers who moved to London almost a decade ago.

Leeor and Jessica Cohen are New Yorkers at heart but have lived in London for the past eight years, ever since their twins were just 10 months old.

"I thought the queen was amazing, and she was very kind and helpful, and that she helped the world and inspired lots of people," 8-year-old Beatrice Cohen said.

For the past week, as the U.K. comes together in mourning, the Cohens are acting as "royal correspondents," if you will, for their loved ones back home.

"Family and friends all over the world are mesmerized and fascinated by it, so everybody sends emails and tweets and messages, so to speak. They just want to know what's going on," Leeor Cohen said.

Thousands of people waiting upwards of 20 hours in line to see the queen lying in state at Westminster Hall can be hard for many Americans to fathom.

"Queueing is part of the national culture here, but also, I mean," Leeor Cohen said.

"It's a sense of pride as well," Jessica Cohen said.

"She's an enormously unifying element," Leeor Cohen said.

New Yorkers would be hard-pressed to think of any celebrity as enduring as Queen Elizabeth.

"I think what you see from over this side of the Atlantic, it's really not just the person, it's also the position and the place that makes it a very important element in this country," Leeor Cohen said.

Bauman asked the Cohens what in the United States could compare to the energy throughout London right now.

"It does remind me of when we were in New York and we were in Manhattan during the storms and Sandy and how people came together to help neighbors, and it's very similar to here," Jessica Cohen said.

There's such a grandness to the pomp and circumstance around the royal family, and many of the traditions taking place this week are older than the U.S. itself.

Composer Andrew Lloyd Webber recalls meeting Queen Elizabeth II: "She was an extraordinary human being"

So why are Americans so bewitched by the Windsors?

"Everybody has lost somebody or has had family members die, and this reminds us that the royal family is just like our families," Jessica Cohen said. "We may not have the jewels and the houses and the palaces, but there are links."

The Cohens say experiencing this togetherness with the other residents of London has made the city feel even more like home to them.

Donald Trump Finally Got An Invite To One Event Surrounding The Queen

Queen Elizabeth II's death has made a profound impact all over the world, with emotional tributes pouring in from kids and adults alike. When the queen died at the age of 96 on September 8, protocols for how she would be honored were already well in place. Queen Elizabeth's 12-day mourning period has been underway in the U.K., including Her Majesty's funeral, which will be held at Westminster Abbey with notable officials in attendance, including President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and more, according to People.
POTUS
Entertainment News

Prince Louis’ reaction to the Queen’s death moved fans to tears

On September 8, Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away at the age of 96. For all members of the royal family, Elizabeth’s death was a real tragedy. Everyone grieves in their own way, even Prince William’s children. The youngest son, 4-year-old Louis, reacted in an adult way to the passing of his great-grandmother.
The List

The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home

Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What happens to the flowers left in memory of the Queen?

Mourners have been rolling up their sleeves to help remove the plastic wrappings from floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Helpful volunteers have been pictured in Green Park near Buckingham Palace stripping the flowers of their plastic wrappings so that they can be composted once they have deteriorated.
U.K.
