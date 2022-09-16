Read full article on original website
Technology Sector Update for 09/19/2022: KNBE,HOLO,GPCO,CRWD,SHPW
Technology stocks extended their Monday advance this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) climbing 0.8% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising 0.6%. In company news, KnowBe4 (KNBE) rose nearly 28% after the software-as-a-service company Monday said it received a $1.91 billion buyout proposal from private-equity investors Vista...
Nordstrom adopts 'poison pill' days after Mexican peer buys stake
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N)has adopted a "poison pill" to prevent investors from amassing 10% or more of its shares, the company said on Tuesday, just days after a Mexican retailer built a stake in the luxury department store chain.
Number of global ultra high net worth individuals hits record high
The ranks of the global “ultra high net worth” (UHNW) individuals swelled by 46,000 last year to a record 218,200 as the world’s richest people benefited from “almost an explosion of wealth” during the recovery from the pandemic. The number of UHNW people – those...
Wall Street opens lower as focus turns to Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
