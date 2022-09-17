Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Roundup: Shawnee, St. Marys tie in girls soccer
ST. MARYS — Shawnee and St. Marys tied 0-0 in girls high school soccer Tuesday night. Shawnee’s Chloe Nance had six saves and St. Marys counterpart Ella Jacobs had seven. Shawnee is now 6-0-3 overall and 3-0-2 in the Western Buckeye League and St. Marys is 8-2-1 on the season and 3-1-1 in the WBL.
Lima News
Staff reports
COLDWATER – Longtime Coldwater baseball coach and teacher Brian Harlamert has died at age 51. Harlamert coached state champion baseball teams at Coldwater in 2014 and 2019 and state runner-up teams in 2004 and 2018. He played for the Cavaliers when they won state baseball championships in 1987 and 1990.
Coldwater coach, former UD baseball player dies at 51
COLDWATER — Longtime Coldwater Village Exempted Schools baseball coach and teacher Brian Harlamert has passed away at 51 years old, the district announced Wednesday. “The Coldwater Family has suffered a tremendous loss with the passing of a beloved teacher and baseball coach Mr. Brian Harlamert. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the Harlamet famliy and Mr. Harlamert’s colleagues, students, players and friends,” Superintendent Doug Mader said on social media.
Warrant for arrest issued in case of YMCA basketball game assault
LIMA — Quintez Burns, charged with felonious assault for an altercation that took place during a basketball game at the Lima YMCA earlier this year that left one man seriously injured, failed to appear at his jury trial Monday morning. According to court documents, Allen County Common Pleas Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lima News
Reminisce: ‘A tough hombre:’ A look back at railroad detective Ruel Steen
LIMA — Ruel W. Steen was out for a Sunday drive in late August 1939 when he noticed a man along the Pennsylvania Railroad near Elida whose actions he thought “were peculiar.”. Acting peculiarly on railroad property when Steen was around was not a good idea. He was...
dayton.com
Fairborn council OKs new El Toro restaurant, plus car wash chain new to Ohio
Adjacent developments will be at the intersection of Dayton-Yellow Springs Road and Trebein Road, east of I-675 A Mexican restaurant with multiple locations in the Dayton area, plus a business new to Ohio are seeking to build sites in Fairborn. Fairborn City Council on Monday night approved plans for an...
thevillagereporter.com
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash Near Montpelier
Jefferson Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle, serious injury crash. The crash occurred on September 20, 2022 at approximately 0802 hours, at the intersection of County Road K and State Route 15, Jefferson Township, Williams County, Ohio. Kayla Perry,...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Ofc. Seara Burton Has Passed Away
DAYTON, Ohio. — Ofc. Seara Burton has died. She was taken off life support a little over a week ago at a Dayton hospital. She was shot during a traffic stop back in mid-August. The Richmond Police Department and multiple other agencies will escort Officer Burton home from Dayton...
wktn.com
Elida Man Killed in Semi Crash on I-75 in Allen County
An Elida man was killed in a crash involving a semi on I-75 in Allen County Tuesday morning. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 65 year old David Jackson lost control of the semi while traveling north on 75. The vehicle went...
Lima News
Bluffton Fall Festival returns after two-year pause
BLUFFTON — The days are becoming noticeably shorter. The leaves are showing signs of fall colors and football is in full swing. That must mean it’s time for the Bluffton Fall Festival. Returning this year for its 17th edition following a two-year hiatus due to the nationwide coronavirus...
wktn.com
Man Killed in Allen County Motorcycle Accident
A Fort Jennings man was killed in a motorcycle accident that occurred over the weekend in Bath Township in Allen County. According to a release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 42 year old James Walker was traveling northeast on Chapman Road, and he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve onto Bible Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s back! Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide. ArtSpace/Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima, will be this area’s only location to see The Final Ten selections screened simultaneously during this one-week period. All attendees will view the ‘shorts’ and then be given a ballot to vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards for the Oscars. Doors open a half hour before the screening time. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call ArtSpace/Lima at 419-222-1721.
hometownstations.com
One Killed in a Crash on Interstate 75
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - One person was killed in an early morning crash in Allen County. The Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says that around 6:30 on Tuesday morning, 65-year-old David Jackson was driving a semi northbound on I-75 when he drove off the right side of the roadway and struck the Bible Road overpass. He succumbed to his injuries and died at the scene.
hometownstations.com
Tyler Dunlap has trial date set for February 2023
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The trial date has been set for a Lima police officer who was arrested in Auglaize County earlier this year. Tyler Dunlap is facing one charge of obstructing official business, two counts of resisting arrest, and one count of misconduct at an emergency. He has pleaded not guilty on all of these counts. His trial is set to start in Auglaize County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Dunlap was placed on administrative leave from the Lima Police Department following his arrest in Wapakoneta back in June of 2022.
consistentlycurious.com
19 Awesome Things To Do In And Around Troy, Ohio
Are you looking for a list of fun things to do in Troy, Ohio?. The charming area of downtown Troy is one of the best-hidden gems in Ohio. Right in the heart of Miami County, Troy offers visitors unique adventures, family-friendly parks, and tons of midwest hospitality. Discover the history, taste the flavors and join in on incredible local events.
13abc.com
ODOT to hold auction for land in Northwood
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 is holding a public auction to sell excess land in the city of Northwood in Wood County next week. The auction will take place on Sept. 28 and will be held at ODOT District 2′s headquarters located at 317 East Poe Road in Bowling Green. Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and the auction will begin at 1 p.m.
No injuries reported in Lima crash
LIMA — A car crash resulted in extensive front bumper damage to a four-door sedan on Jackson and Pearl Streets Monday afternoon. According to Lima Police, no one was injured in the crash, which is under investigation. No names of those involved were released, and the Lima Police Department did not release any details as to what led to the crash.
ocj.com
New staff joining Ohio Ag Net/OCJ
It has been a busy a busy summer at Ag Net Communications, Inc. for many reasons, including the exciting addition of three new team members. We are welcoming back Joel Penhorwood. We are also welcoming two new marketing specialists to the team: Kristin Flowers from Henry County and Joe Everett from Shelby County.
Urbana Citizen
Vernons to add 2 local funeral homes
A family-owned funeral home is increasing its ability to provide premier end-of-life services to families across Champaign and Miami counties. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, the ownership of Atkins-Shively Funeral Home and the Suber-Shively Funeral Home will be transferred into the care of the Vernon family, who have operated funeral homes in the area for nearly 20 years.
Comments / 0