7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 and 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. It’s back! Film lovers will unite to view and judge the work of the next generation of filmmakers when the 25th Annual Manhattan Film Festival screens in over 400 cities worldwide. ArtSpace/Lima, 65 Town Square, Lima, will be this area’s only location to see The Final Ten selections screened simultaneously during this one-week period. All attendees will view the ‘shorts’ and then be given a ballot to vote for Best Film and Best Actor awards for the Oscars. Doors open a half hour before the screening time. Tickets are $15 if purchased in advance, or $20 at the door. For tickets and more information, please call ArtSpace/Lima at 419-222-1721.

LIMA, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO