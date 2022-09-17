ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Underground Donut Tour in River North provides a tasty history lesson

By Jamaica Ponder
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xYmGu_0hysD1S700

Chicago's Underground Donut Tour provides a tasty history lesson 02:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're looking for a fun way to fall into the new season, donuts might be an unlikely place to start.

CBS 2's Jamaica Ponder joined the Underground Donut Tour to see how River North bakeries are putting a local spin on some classic flavors and to get a real taste of what autumn is like in Chicago.

"One thing we always look forward to is the changing of the seasons, so we get new donuts in," said Jackson Hercules.

Hercules and Nick Coffman-Price describe themselves as donut connoisseurs. They're guides for the Underground Doughnut Tour, leading groups through River North to some of the city's most coveted doughnut shops.

"We're doing a banana brown butter donut at Fire Cakes, that is fantastic," Hercules said. "I think one of the best on it that we've ever had on the tour is we're doing an apple cider donut."

"It stands for the fall and the Donut Vault where the tour starts. They always have a daily special and, you know, they always try and keep it very seasonal over there," Hercules added.

"[They had] Pumpkin spice today, very popular," said Coffman-Price.

Coffman-Price, added, "We've been doing this route for three years now. So they know us pretty well at this point. We have to order our donuts really early in the morning because a lot of stuff sells out by the time we even do the tour. So like, you know, we wake up like 7-7:30 a.m., order all the donuts online"

Doughnuts are only the half of it. Chicagoans and tourists frequent the Underground Doughnut Tour, attracted by the prospect of perhaps learning something new in between bites.

"If you're new to Chicago, you should do it because it's super knowledgeable because they give little history lessons as well," said Adam Goldfarb, a tour guest. "Like when we're going through, they're talking about different buildings and stuff and who created them."

"We get a lot of Chicagoians," Hercules said. "What we say is, it's great if you're a Chicagoian and you have like some family in town, it's a great because it's a very family friendly tour and hopefully, if you're a Chicagoian, you'll hear something on the tour that you didn't know before."

Now one of Chicago's most popular food tours and with additional tours in 13 other cities, the Underground Doughnut Tour had a more humble start right here in Chicago.

"When I started doing this, it was just me and Jeff," Hercules said. "That was the entire company. The company started in Chicago. We ran one tour a week. We had about, five or ten people on the tour maximum."

But then, Hercules added, "One day, for. whatever reason, we sold out. We started selling out. I remember I woke up, we had an automated email that would come in. We had like 45 people booked on a tour, which was not supposed to happen, you know? And we started selling out tours and kind of the rest is history.

Now the tour has grown to 13 cities. The founders added "It's been incredible to watch the company grow and we have a good time doing it."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Artists to compete in Secret Walls competition at Subterranean

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a competition for artists but this isn't a quiet quest to paint fruit bowls or flowers.It's a live paint battle where teams get 90 minutes to complete their work.Secret Walls is bringing its competition to Subterranean in Chicago Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.It's part of the Support Your Local Artist North America Tour to spotlight the next generation of artistsOne of the artists competing tonight is Sentrock. He is an artist from Pilsen whose career began with a can of spray paint. His work is now on display at the Elmhurst Art Museum.Tickets are $30.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nigerian singer Omah Lay in Chicago for debut album tour

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Afrobeat singer and producer Omah Lay is an up-and-coming artist that is touring the world with his debut album, "Boy Alone." Between his Nigerian roots and his late grandfather's work as a percussionist, the 25-year-old says that music runs in his blood. He spoke with CBS Chicago ahead of his headline show at the House of Blues.This summer, Omah Lay gained viral attention by pairing up with Justin Bieber for their hit single, "Attention." "It's been an amazing time of my career that I will never forget. One of the sweet moments in my career that I will never forget...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

For Sea Otter Awareness Week, Chicago's Shedd Aquarium celebrates with three of its cute critters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Shedd Aquarium is celebrating the 20th year of Sea Otter Awareness Week by sharing a closer look at the care and welfare of this endangered species.And it starts with fun, letting them play at dinner time! Three-year-old Cooper works to get his meal out of this maze, by pushing the feeder ball through the levels for an interactive mealtime. This kind of activity is called enrichment, which helps them from getting bored. Sea Otters play a crucial role in their natural ecosystems.The three at the Shedd were rescued off the coast of California and deemed not able to survive on their own. The Shedd shares that their hope is that by seeing these creatures eye-to-eye fosters compassion and inspires people to learn more about sea life conservation.You can watch these three splash around on one of the last free Shedd days this season, next Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are the last day for Illinois residents to get free admission.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Illinois

If you happen to live in Illinois or you travel there often to see your family and you love to go out with your loved ones, here's a list of three amazing restaurants that you should definitely visit if you love good food. All of them are well-known for only using high-quality ingredients to prepare their food, so definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area. You'll definitely want to go back for more, once you taste their food.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
Local
Illinois Restaurants
CBS Chicago

Former first lady Michelle Obama hits the road for new tour, stops in Chicago in December

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former first lady Michelle Obama is hitting the road this fall to talk about change, challenge and power.She'll be at the Chicago Theatre on December 5th for "The Light We Carry" tour. Mrs. Obama will be having conversations about her new book and lessons that helped her deal with uncertainty.You can register at Ticketmaster's verified fan platform right now to get early access to tickets, which go on sale next week.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CDOT handing out more bicycles as part of Chicago's free bike program

CHICAGO (CBS) --  More people are getting free bicycles as part of the city's Bike Chicago program.CDOT is handing the bikes out at 3 p.m. in east Garfield Park near Sacramento and Franklin. Those receiving the bikes had to apply to get one.Neighbors will also get a helmet, lock, and equipment.250 bikes have already been given out this year. The goal is to give away 5,000 bikes by 2026. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Logan Square café serves 'liquid pick-me-up' all the way from Guatemala

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A tiny shop with a big mission recently opened on Armitage Avenue in Logan Square.The husband and wife team bring coffee beans from Chicago to Guatemala.But it's more than a farm-to-table set-up.Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains in our continuing coverage for Hispanic Heritage Month. First-time Anticonquista Café customers quickly learn what's in their cup is like no other in Chicago. The liquid pick-me-up is picked all the way in Guatemala by Elmer Fajardo's brothers and dad. "They have been growing coffee in my town for generations," said Fajardo who grew up in Esquipulas before moving to Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

North Lawndale school celebrates young Black girls at 'Pearls of Wisdom' event

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pearls symbolize wisdom, strength and calm.On Wednesday, some Chicago students received special gifts, congratulating them for embracing these qualities. It's the second annual "Pearls of Wisdom" event at the LEARN Romano Butler Campus in North Lawndale.Eighth-grade girls each get a beautiful pearl necklace to remind them they are young Black women who value themselves and others.The goal is to encourage these young scholars to soar to their full potential. Organizers said they want the students to feel hope and strength, regardless of the challenges life brings.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Doughnut#River North#History Lesson#Bakery#Food Drink#Cbs 2#Jamaica Ponder#Fire Cakes#The Donut Vault
CBS Chicago

Goats at O'Hare Airport wrap up summer job of clearing airfield vegetation

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Job well done; the goats at O'Hare International Airport are finished with their summer job, chowing down on overgrown vegetation around the airfield. This was the 9th year that goats and other grazing animals have helped clear away scrub vegetation around O'Hare, as part of an eco-friendly program to keep the airfield safe and maintained.When the cooler fall weather arrives, those animals head out for warmer areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows South Austin neighborhood building explosion, collapse

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Video obtained by CBS 2 on Wednesday shows an explosion at a South Austin neighborhood apartment building that injured eight people the day before.Meanwhile, as CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Wednesday, residents returned to the site of the devastation Wednesday. They picked up their belongings and left.Many went on to a nearby church, Circle Urban Ministries at 118 N. Central Ave., nearby to sleep on cots. And they are wondering what went wrong.Two clips were obtained by CBS 2's Steven Graves. Taken from different angles, both show a person running who appears to be holding a small...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

9th annual Lakeview Taco Festival continues Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) – Here's something to taco-'bout. The Lakeview Taco Festival is back, to help wrap up the summer.Twelve local eateries are featured at this year's festival. They'll be serving a variety of dishes, including traditional tacos and bolder versions. Live bands like rod tuff curls and the bench press, and Supernatural Soul will also perform. It all starts this morning at 11 a.m. on Southport, between Roscoe and Addison. A suggested $10 donation is encouraged to enter. 
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Chicago

CBS 2 Investigators talk to South Austin building owner about explosion

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Cars covered with bricks and shattered glass.That's what an explosion in a South Austin apartment building left behind, but what happened on the inside? CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey tracked down the owner of the building."One investigator said that they don't believe it's gas. That's all I've got to go with. I asked him if it's not gas what could it be? And he said 'a boom.'"Roman Viere with West End LLC has owned the building for about 20 years. He said 31 of the 35 units in this building were occupied at the time of the...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Teen charged in carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two months after a group of people went on a wild carjacking spree through several Chicago neighborhoods, police arrested a teenager they said was involved.Police arrested Lance Talbert on Tuesday. He's 18 years old, but police said he was 17 when he allegedly committed around eight robberies and carjackings on July 16.Talbert is facing several charges including six for armed robbery and four for vehicular hijacking.He will be tried as a juvenile.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Aunt charged with pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Des Plaines woman has been charged with pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier on Monday, leaving him in critical condition.Victoria Moreno, 34, has been charged with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery to a child. She is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday afternoon.Police said Moreno pushed her 3-year-old nephew into the water at Navy Pier on Monday afternoon, and made no attempt to rescue him.Sources said the boy struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued by Fire Department divers.The young boy remained in critical...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Witness says she saw boy's aunt standing idly by as 3-year-old floated in Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a story that struck a nerve with our viewers and web visitors, police sources say a 3-year-old boy was pushed into Lake Michigan and struggled for nearly 20 minutes before he was rescued.This happened Monday. The young boy remained in critical condition at Lurie Children's Hospital Tuesday night, and we have learned that charges could be coming for his aunt – who sources say is suspected of pushing him into the lake near Navy Pier.CBS 2's Charlie De Mar spoke Tuesday with a woman who was at Navy Pier and witnessed the horror. The woman, Ashton...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Storm chance south of I-80 Wednesday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Storms are possible this afternoon mainly south of I-80.Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any stronger storms that form. Wave heights will increase this afternoon through tomorrow making for a high swim risk for dangerous rip currents. Much cooler trend ahead. The change is right on time as fall begins Thursday evening.Weekend rain chances are looking less impressive.OVERNIGHT: CLEARING SKIES. LOW 53.THURSDAY: BREEZY & BRIGHT. COOLER. HIGH 63.FRIDAY: EXTRA CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWER WITH SUNSET. HIGH 64.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Concertgoers say Riot Fest security guard cursed, used strobe lights, otherwise abused power

CHICAGO (CBS) -- When major festivals descend on city parks, it is the job of organizers to hire private security to get fans in and out smoothly.But "smooth" is not how several fans describe the way one guard managed their exit Friday night at Riot Fest in Douglass Park.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported, video showed the guards using strobe lights and expletives as more than 10,000 people were exiting.It was 10:30 p.m. Friday, and the band My Chemical Romance had just wrapped.Tens of thousands of fans had to leave through one exit, and one guard made the end of one...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
106K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy