ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects an expansion...
POTUS
Turnto10.com

Climate activists block traffic in Boston

(WJAR) — Climate demonstrators caused traffic disruptions in Boston Wednesday morning. WBTS reported that the protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts. The demonstration started in Post Office Square before moving to a bridge in the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy