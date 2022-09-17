Read full article on original website
White House hosts local officials, touts impact of policies
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House has a new effort to show local governments what it can do for their communities, hosting North Carolina officials to highlight funding opportunities and hear firsthand how coronavirus relief, infrastructure dollars and other policies are faring locally. The event Thursday reflects an expansion...
Turnto10.com
Climate activists block traffic in Boston
(WJAR) — Climate demonstrators caused traffic disruptions in Boston Wednesday morning. WBTS reported that the protest was organized by Extinction Rebellion Boston, a group pushing for a ban of new fossil fuel infrastructure in Massachusetts. The demonstration started in Post Office Square before moving to a bridge in the...
Drowning island nations: ‘This is how a Pacific atoll dies’
While world leaders from wealthy countries acknowledge the “existential threat” of climate change, Tuvalu Prime Minister Kausea Natano is racing to save his tiny island nation from drowning by raising it four to five meters above sea level through land reclamation. While experts issue warnings about the eventual...
