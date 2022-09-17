High school football: Oregon Clay shuts down Lima Senior

Lima Senior’s Sumarion Doughty tries to shake loose from Clay’s Sagen Dayton during Friday night’s game at Spartan Stadium. Head to LimaScores.com for more high school football photos.

Lima Senior’s best offense was its defense but that was not enough to overcome the Spartans’ offensive inconsistencies and penalties as they fell to Oregon Clay 42-14 in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference clash Friday.

This marks Lima Senior’s second straight loss as they fall to 3-2 on the season and 0-2 in conference play. Oregon Clay improves to 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in TRAC action.

The 42 points given up by the Spartan defense is a little misleading in the fact that the Spartans did a solid job but the offense’s inability allowed the Eagles to control the clock and tempo. After leading 24-14 at halftime, the Eagles outscored Lima Senior 18-0 in the second half.

In the last two games, the Spartans have been outscored 90-28.

The Spartans defense accounted for two interceptions, four sacks and two fumbles, both of which led to Lima Senior touchdowns, but the effort was not enough to offset the team’s problems with penalties and offensive production.

On defense, Kameruan Smith and Anthony Mosely each recorded two sacks. Zaveon Garner had a 60-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown and Shalom Stout had a strip fumble that led to Spartans’ second score.

Clay quarterback Mason Heintschel, who was under constant pressure, made the most of the Eagles’ short passing game, going 19 of 28 for 240 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

On the ground, Kale Wilkins finished with 104 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

But it was the Spartan offense that could not find its footing throughout the game. The Spartans were limited to 160 total yards and eight first downs. This marks the third game this year Lima Senior has scored 14 points or less.

Lima Senior’s running game was nearly nonexistent as they were limited to minus two yards for the game.

It was a little better in the passing game as Howard connected on 12 of 23 for 160 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Garner finished the night with three catches for 80 yards on one touchdown to go with his defensive score.

Penalties also hampered the Spartans’ efforts as big plays were continually nullified due to Spartan miscues. For the night. Lima Senior was flagged 16 times for 181 yards.

Lima Senior trailed Oregon Clay, 24-14 at halftime.

Lima Senior’s defense helped the Spartans get on the scoreboard first when they stripped the Clay running back and then Garner picked up the loose pigskin and raced 70 yards for the touchdown. After a successful two-point conversion Lima Senior led 8-0 with 10:54 left in the first quarter.

Clay responded to on its next possession when the Eagles marched 61 yards on 12 plays for a score. A successful two point conversion tied the score at 8-8 with 6:31 left in the first quarter.

After stopping Lima Senior on its next set of downs, Clay proceeded to march 64 yards in seven plays to notch its second touchdown of the half and take the lead. Another successful two-point conversion gave the Eagles a 16-8 lead with 1:37 left in the first quarter.

A second fumble strip by Lima Senior helped the Spartans to their second touchdown when Shalom Stout ripped the ball away from the Clay runner at the 45 yard line and appeared to race in for the score. However, the Spartans were flagged and began the drive on the 46 yard line.

It took four plays for the Spartans to reach the end zone when Aiden Howard, eluded the Eagles’ rush, and found a crossing Zaevon Garner open for 34 yards and the touchdown. A failed two-point conversion kept Clay ahead 16-14 with 5:31 left in the first half.

Clay opened up a double digit lead when they tacked on a late touchdown in the second quarter to go up 24-14 after the successful two-point conversion with 1”24 left in the game.

Reach Jose Nogueras at 567-242-0468.