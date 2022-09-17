ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against Conway pool company for abandoning jobs

CONWAY (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by Victoria Harvey, the owner of H2O Pools. Multiple homeowners contacted Seven On Your Side and said she just abandoned jobs and will not give them a refund. Complaints include projects ranging from paying $37,000, but no pool was built, to paying thousands for a new pool liner that never was delivered or installed.
Get Loud Arkansas hopes to re-register more than 100,000 inactive voters

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — National Voters Registration Day was on Tuesday and with election season coming up, one Arkansas organization is hoping to re-register more than 100,000 voters. State Senator (D-Little Rock) Joyce Elliott said her organization Get Loud Arkansas is striving to get those voters back to the polls who have been inactive.
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas

As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said the there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions have gone up. "What a pharmacist charges in...
Suicide prevention and warning signs to look out for

Dr. Mark Jansen, Chief Medical Officer for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield discusses warning signs in teens and young adults who may be contemplating suicide. The website youth.gov has great resources for friends and family regarding youth suicide prevention. For those contemplating suicide, a good resource is calling 988.This is...
