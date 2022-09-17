Read full article on original website
Arkansas Scholarship Lottery: Announces the first LOTTO game drawing happening soon
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced Tuesday that its new LOTTO game will have its first-ever drawing very soon. According to the news release the drawing will take place Wednesday night at 9 p.m. and the starting jackpot is $250,000. In the case that there is...
AG Rutledge against banks and credit card companies tracking firearm purchases
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — AG Leslie Rutledge has joined a coalition of 24 states in alerting the chief executive officers of multiple banks and major credit card companies that classifying firearm transactions into a newly created Merchant Category Code is potentially a violation of consumer protection law and antitrust law.
Arkansas homeowners file complaints against Conway pool company for abandoning jobs
CONWAY (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by Victoria Harvey, the owner of H2O Pools. Multiple homeowners contacted Seven On Your Side and said she just abandoned jobs and will not give them a refund. Complaints include projects ranging from paying $37,000, but no pool was built, to paying thousands for a new pool liner that never was delivered or installed.
Get Loud Arkansas hopes to re-register more than 100,000 inactive voters
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — National Voters Registration Day was on Tuesday and with election season coming up, one Arkansas organization is hoping to re-register more than 100,000 voters. State Senator (D-Little Rock) Joyce Elliott said her organization Get Loud Arkansas is striving to get those voters back to the polls who have been inactive.
How to get better prescription medication prices in Arkansas
As inflation continues to impact different areas of the economy, consumers are also faced with having to pay higher prices for prescription medication. John Vinson, CEO of Arkansas Pharmacists Association, said the there are a few reasons why the price for prescriptions have gone up. "What a pharmacist charges in...
3 Central Arkansas Water employees will head to Mississippi to assist in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three employees of Central Arkansas Water have received approval to join in on assisting a water treatment plant in Jackson Mississippi in response to the city's current water crisis. The department said after coordinating with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for the past week,...
Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame opens up nominations for future inductees
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Agriculture Hall of Fame is now seeking nominations from the public for its next class. The purpose of the nomination and induction is to recognize Arkansans who are or have contributed significantly to the state's largest industry. It also spotlights their contributions to...
Suicide prevention and warning signs to look out for
Dr. Mark Jansen, Chief Medical Officer for Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield discusses warning signs in teens and young adults who may be contemplating suicide. The website youth.gov has great resources for friends and family regarding youth suicide prevention. For those contemplating suicide, a good resource is calling 988.This is...
Man accused of making homemade bomb that could be set off with toy car remote
CARNEY, Md. (WBFF) — A Maryland man has been accused of making an explosive device that could be detonated remotely, according to court documents. Police said Joseph Vickery, 43, was arrested on Wednesday. His wife, Kristen Lee Vickery, 39, was also arrested on drug charges. Authorities said the device...
