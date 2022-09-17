CONWAY (KATV) — From Springdale to Jacksonville, homeowners said they're being duped by Victoria Harvey, the owner of H2O Pools. Multiple homeowners contacted Seven On Your Side and said she just abandoned jobs and will not give them a refund. Complaints include projects ranging from paying $37,000, but no pool was built, to paying thousands for a new pool liner that never was delivered or installed.

CONWAY, AR ・ 2 HOURS AGO