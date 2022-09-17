Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
New EMS service coming to Bay County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many would say keeping the people of Bay County safe is a top priority. “As the population grows, certainly the need grows. As more tourists come to our area, the need grows,” Bay County Commissioner Bill Dozier said. The need for ambulances in Bay...
WJHG-TV
Popular first-time homebuyers program gets more funding
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a popular down payment assistance program in Bay County ran out of money, county officials moved some funds to help nearly 160 families on the waiting list. ReHouse Bay’s First-Time Homebuyers Program ran out of money in August, about $9.5 million short for 159...
WJHG-TV
Washington County awarded industrial park site certification, allowing for future growth
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Like much of the Panhandle, Washington County is growing. One industrial site in Chipley is helping businesses build from the ground up. What may look like a normal wooded area on the side of the road now, may soon look very different. The Washington County...
WJHG-TV
Around 800 jobs expected to come to Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Nearly 1,000 jobs are expected to come to the area. Bay County Commissioners supported multiple projects bringing around 800 jobs. The names of the businesses involved are confidential right now, but the money is coming from Triumph Gulf Coast Inc. It’s money the state received in damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
Student enrollment increases in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The school year is in full swing, and classrooms in Walton County are packed. As the population in the county grows, schools are racing to keep up. “When I started six years ago, we had about 650 students,” Kristin Lewis, principal of Freeport Elementary School,...
WJHG-TV
AFib Awareness Month with Dr. Saeed Khaja
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - September is Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month. Dr. Saeed Khaja stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to explain what AFib is and what symptoms to look out for. Atrial fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots in the heart. Some symptoms include...
WJHG-TV
Publix Sports Park plans to expand
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The plan to build a massive indoor sports complex and emergency operations center in Panama City Beach is another step closer to happening. The buildings will be part of the current Publix Sports Park. The Bay County Tourist Development Council approved the company that...
WJHG-TV
PCB tourism saw record numbers in July
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Beach’s Tourist Development Tax raised more than $8 million this past July alone. That number is the highest it’s been in history. “This year was a record breaking year for us for July collections for the Tourist Development Tax,” said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJHG-TV
After some delays Duplin Winery Construction is back on track
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you’ve driven on Back Beach Road in Panama City Beach lately you’ve more than likely seen a large structure being built on part of the old Hombre Golf Course. When it’s completed it will be Duplin Winery. After issues getting...
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a kitten who was very fitting for the start of fall. “Autumn” and many other animals are available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process works and encouraged viewers to considered adding a new furry addition to their home this season.
WJHG-TV
Potential trouble in the tropics?
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Here’s a look what the latest on the tropics and what could happen regarding a potential storm in the gulf next week. Check out what Chris had to say about the potential storm in his Tuesday night tropics update...
WJHG-TV
Time Travel Tuesday with Bill Hudson
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What is Tuesday without a little time travel? It’s time for another edition of Time Travel Tuesday!. Local historian Bill Hudson stopped by the NewsChannel 7 studio to discuss some footage from Bay County’s history to share with viewers. Check out what “blast...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJHG-TV
One dead in Okaloosa County armed disturbance
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person is dead after Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) deputies responded to an armed disturbance call. OSCO officials say when deputies got to the Regatta Bay Community in Destin around 4:30 p.m. they encountered a man chasing a woman with a gun. Investigators...
WJHG-TV
The Destin Fort Walton Beach Airport expands
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County has made a move in the flight direction. “The story is we cut the ribbon on a brand new concourse for Allegiant Air,” Tracy Stage, Airports Director of Okaloosa county, said. “That will be operating with five air buses out front.”
WJHG-TV
Extended stay hotel to be built in Callaway
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Callaway is growing, and new businesses seem to be popping up all over the area. As you drive down Tyndall parkway you’ll notice several new businesses are either being built or just opened. Now another business is being added to the city’s list. A local business...
WJHG-TV
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
CALHOUN CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 44-year-old Bristol man was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Calhoun County. The accident happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:00 near NW John F. Bailey Road at NW Deer Foot Lane. The motorcyclist was heading east on NW John F. Bailey Road approaching a...
WJHG-TV
Abel Ortiz back on trial for 2019 Panama City Beach fatal shooting
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Testimony began Tuesday in the felony murder and attempted armed robbery trial of Abel Ortiz. He was previously tried twice, both ultimately resulting in mistrials. Ortiz, 20, is one of five suspects arrested in the 2019 killing of Edward Ross, 30, who was shot...
WJHG-TV
Police asking for public’s help in Bonifay murder investigation
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonifay police are investigating a weekend murder and are asking for the community’s help. Police Chief Chris Wells says a local, Jimmy McCullough, was shot in the stomach around 11:45 Saturday night on Highway 90, just west of Highway 79. Wells says McCullough was taken...
WJHG-TV
Tuesday Evening Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL with mostly clear skies and lows in the 70s (a few upper 60s inland). On Wednesday skies will be sunny and it will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. The forecast stays hot and dry through Friday with a slight cool down (60s at night and 80s during the day) and less humid weather this weekend.
WJHG-TV
Deputies ask public for help in identifying armed robbery suspect
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying an armed robbery suspect. In the video above, you can see a man wearing a white, plastic mask, gray hoodie and black shorts. Deputies say the man pointed a handgun at a clerk...
Comments / 0