Take a ride in a vintage WWII aircraft above Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- Flying tours on a pair of historic aircraft began on Friday in Visalia.

Passengers are being welcomed to ride the B-17 and B-25 in the skies above the Central Valley. Flights are scheduled from Friday until Sunday from the Visalia Municipal Airport.

“The airplanes are noisy, they’re breezy, they can be hot they can be cold but they’re a lot of fun and you’ll be able to get just a taste of what the combat crews in World War 2 experienced,” says Steve Johsz, with CAF Airbase.

The B-17 is one of only three still flying. To book one of the flights, click here .

