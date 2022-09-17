Read full article on original website
Downtown Boise traffic advisory
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Ada County Highway District (ACHD) crews are making emergency repairs on a geothermal main at Idaho and 4th street in downtown Boise. 4th Street is closed between Idaho and Main streets. Idaho Street is reduced to one lane at 4th st. Crews expect the roads...
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Registration
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In this week's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about updating the registration for your vehicle or how registration for a new vehicle works. Click the video player above to learn more.
Lucky Peak updates hours and areas open to boating
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Starting Monday, Sept. 19, Sandy Point hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 days a week until next spring. Pets and disc golf will be allowed back starting Oct. 1 to May 1. Spring Shores Marina and Discovery Unit are open sunrise to...
Ontario family loses barn, 4 horses, and tack in fire
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Tuesday a massive fire believed to be due to an electrical shortage claimed the Gardener Family's Heartland Jumpers horse training barn. The fire claimed four horses, including a five-year-old Grand Prix show jumper just starting his career. The fourteen-stall barn with an indoor riding arena...
New tips coming to Fruitland PD daily in Michael Vaughn case
FRUITLAND, Idaho (CBS2) — Just shy of 14 months ago, then 5-year-old Michael Vaughan disappeared from his home in Fruitland. He hasn’t been seen since then. IdahoNews.com stays in regular contact with Fruitland Police on the case. They tell us tips come into their office daily. At this...
Idaho Press report more details in Boise mall shooting
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Idaho Press obtained a copy of the 465-page police report, detailing more of the events of that grizzly day in Boise. The report uncovered a call made to an unknown person, suspected to be the shooter's father, that appears to have been in the middle of the attack. The shooter apparently blamed the person on the other end of the phone and the family, before saying "I have to go kill myself now."
Meridian mom arrested for park violation in court today
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Sara Brady, the mom who took her kids to a park in Meridian and was arrested for violating the Covid-19 playground restrictions order, was in court today. You can see the original story we posted last year HERE. Brady was arrested during a Covid-related protest...
Meridian man selected for new season of Survivor
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A Meridian man, Mike Gabler, has been selected to be on the next season of Survivor. Gabler works at St. Lukes and St. Alphonsus on trans-catheter heart valves. He says the social structure and challenges of the operating room are the perfect structure and challenges to prepare for Survivor, and so was being the oldest castaway of the Season.
25 years on, remembering Boise Officer Mark Stall
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Boise Police Department, employees, and friends met at 1 a.m. this morning to remember Officer Mark Stall. Twenty-Five years ago today, Officer Stall was killed in the line of duty. This day every year since that fateful day in 1997 BPD officers, new and old, come together to remember the life that was lost.
Police: BPD arrests two people connected to catalytic converters thefts in Boise
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police officers worked with other local agencies to arrest two people connected to catalytic converter thefts in Boise. Boise Police officers from the Neighborhood Contact Unit, Property Crimes Unit and Narcotics Unit worked with detectives from Garden City, Ada County Sheriff’s Office and Meridian Police on this investigation.
Housing sales drop 4% from July to August. Realtor says don't panic
Boise, ID — The housing market in Ada County has been quite the roller coaster ride. Numbers from the Boise Regional Realtors said the August median home price was $565,000, which is down from the highest peak set back in May of about $600,000. The median home price is down over 4% from July, but up over 6% compared to August 2021.
Idaho woman sentenced for $3.6M embezzlement scheme
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A North Idaho woman was sentenced to 51 months in prison and to pay $3.6M in restitution after pleading guilty to embezzlement and wire fraud. Trina Welch, 49, of Osburn, Idaho was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison for committing wire fraud, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced today.
Police: Emergency 911 dispatchers help deliver babies over the phone
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Emergency 911 dispatchers never know what is waiting for them when they pick up a call. Sometimes they pick up the phone and find themselves helping deliver a baby. That is just what happened to dispatchers Stephen Holler and Andrew Wetter earlier this summer, who...
