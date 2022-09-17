ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

Ankeny officers, others host I-35 traffic enforcement project

By Roger Riley
WHO 13
WHO 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tmK9K_0hysBpzQ00

ANKENY Iowa — There were quite a few law enforcement vehicles with flashing lights on I-35 in Ankeny on Friday.

The occasion was the Ankeny Police Department’s special traffic enforcement project. The Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa DOT, Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau, all joined forces to stop motorists who may be violating traffic laws.

“What we’re doing today is a traffic awareness project and that project is geared towards speeding enforcement, seatbelt enforcement, and distracted driving,” said Officer Tony Higgins, of the Ankeny Police.

Higgins and other officers waited on a northbound I-35 ramp to find those who may be breaking the law. A State Patrol officer in an aircraft overhead would call out a vehicle for how fast they might have been going, or other infraction he might see from the air.

“We work with the Governors Traffic Safety Bureau and we have officers, all the (Ankeny) officers working on their days off and they are committed to doing traffic enforcement,” said Officer Higgins.

Officer Higgins stopped a vehicle going 84 miles per hour. The driver was cited not only for speeding, but also for driving with a suspended license. The driver was given a ride to a nearby gas station, but his car was impounded, and he had an order to appear in court.

“So in my years of being in law-enforcement I’ve seen several different traffic collisions, some as severe as fatalities and some minor,” said Higgins. “A lot of those traffic incidents could’ve been prevented.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KCCI.com

Traffic safety crackdown near Ankeny results in 88 citations

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police report two people were arrested and 88 citations were issued during last Friday'straffic safety crackdown on Interstate 35. The crackdown involved 19 officers from Ankeny, the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Fiery overnight crash injures one on Interstate 80

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A massive crash and fire shut down westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Oakland Acres in Jasper County overnight. According to the Iowa State Patrol, a semi-trailer was traveling westbound at the 176 mile marker when it hit a concrete barrier for an unknown reason.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ankeny, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Local
Iowa Cars
Ankeny, IA
Crime & Safety
beeherald.com

Kinnick arrested for leaving scene of fatal 2020 hit and run

EDITOR'S NOTE: Direct quotations from Tina King were taken from a previous interview with the Jefferson Herald in 2021. That story can be found here. The alleged offender of a 2020 hit and run which ended in the death of a local man has been detained. Robert Kinnick, 74, of...
GRAND JUNCTION, IA
iheart.com

West Des Moines Police Issue Bobcat Sighting Advisory

(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines Police are putting out an advisory about the bobcat sightings in the area. They say it is confirmed as a wild bobcat, and is not domesticated. Bobcats are native to the area and are not a threat, but they advise not to approach the bobcat, and don't feed it. Police say they talked to the Department of Natural Resources about the bobcat sightings, and they won't trap and move the cat because it is a native animal. It will eventually migrate out of the area.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

$12,000 stolen by Des Moines school PTO treasurer, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing more than $12,000 from a Des Moines elementary school’s parent teacher organization. Christina Jasmer, 41, was booked into the Polk County Jail Monday afternoon on charges of first-degree theft and unauthorized use of credit card over $10,000. Court documents filed […]
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35#Distracted Driving#Traffic Collisions#The Iowa State Patrol#The Iowa Dot#State
KCCI.com

Mail carrier robbed in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Several metro police departments are now investigating after a mail carrier was robbed in Des Moines around 2:15 p.m. Monday near Merle Hay Road and Urbandale Avenue. No arrests have been made yet. The letter carrier was not hurt. If you have any information, contact...
DES MOINES, IA
1380kcim.com

One Person Killed, Two Injured In Three-Vehicle Crash Near Perry Tuesday

One person was killed and two were injured following a three-vehicle accident near Perry yesterday (Tuesday) morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 11:14 a.m. near the intersection of I Avenue and Highway 6. Authorities say 97-year-old Arnold Philip Whitney of Redfield was traveling southbound in a 2011 Dodge Grand Caravan and failed to yield as he turned east onto the highway. An eastbound 2018 Kia Sorento, driven by 76-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Lyon of Adel, collided with the rear of the Dodge and pushed it into the westbound lanes, directly into the path of a 2010 Honda Odyssey, operated by 34-year-old Savannah Louise Corbett of Adel. Whitney was pronounced dead at the scene while Corbett and a passenger in her vehicle, 11-year-old Olivia Corbett, were transported by Dallas County Emergency Medical Services to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines for treatment. An investigation into Tuesday’s crash is ongoing.
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Teen Boy Charged In Shooting That Injured Teen Girl At Rural Iowa Party

(Webster County, IA) -- A Fort Dodge teen is facing charges after a shooting at a large party The Webster County Sheriff's Office says a teen girl was shot at a party Friday night at a rural address southeast of Fort Dodge. Fort Dodge Police found the girl in a private vehicle, which was speeding to the hospital. Police then escorted the victim to the hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening injury. Police later arrested a 17-year-old male student at Fort Dodge High School.
FORT DODGE, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WHO 13

97-year-old driver killed, 2 injured in Dallas County crash

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Redfield man died in a three-vehicle accident Tuesday that also injured a woman and child from Adel. It happened just a few miles east of Redfield at the intersection of Old Highway 6 and I Avenue around 11:14 a.m., according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. Arnold Whitney, 97, […]
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Injured Adel man arrested on numerous warrants Tuesday

An Adel man was arrested Tuesday night on Dallas County warrants in connection with incidents occurring between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18 in which he allegedly assaulted an Adel woman and committed numerous other crimes. Justin Paul Atkins, 32, of 412 S. 12th St., Adel, was charged with interference with...
ADEL, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Adel Police Asking for Public’s Help in Locating a Wanted Suspect

The Adel Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted suspect. Police Chief Gordy Shepard tells Raccoon Valley Radio they are looking for 32-year-old Justin Paul Atkins of Adel. Shepard says Atkins faces several charges from an alleged domestic incident from September 7th, including two aggravated misdemeanors for stalking and first degree harassment, four serious misdemeanors for domestic abuse with injuries, false imprisonment, fourth degree criminal mischief and trespass with damages over $300, along with three simple misdemeanors for criminal trespass, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communications.
ADEL, IA
WHO 13

Arrest made in teenage party shooting that injured one

WEBSTER COUNTY, Iowa — A male teenager has been arrested for allegedly shooting a female teenager at a late night party. On Friday deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a party with teenagers. When they arrived they encountered a large number of juveniles fleeing the scene. Officers later discovered […]
FORT DODGE, IA
KCRG.com

Arrest made in 2020 unattended death investigation in Montezuma

MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said it has made an arrest following an investigation into the 2020 death of a 28-year-old woman in Montezuma. In a press release, the sheriff’s office said the investigation started on January 28, 2020, when deputies were called to 200 East Harrison Street where a woman died.
MONTEZUMA, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Human bone found in Iowa River is prehistoric, officials say

MARSHALL COUNTY, IOWA — A bone found in a dry bed of the Iowa River earlier this summer is a human jawbone, authorities say, belonging to a prehistoric Native American. The bone was found in early August by staff with the Marshall County Conversation Department. They found the bone and several others while conducting a wildlife survey. The bones were sent to the Office of the Iowa State Medical Examiner for testing. The tests found one bone was a human jawbone, the others were not human remains.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

WHO 13

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy