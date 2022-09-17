ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

FBI recognizes Yellowstone Co. Area Human Trafficking Task Force with award

BILLINGS, Mont. - Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice is pleased to announce the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force as the recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Salt Lake City Division. Each year, FBI field offices nominate individuals or organizations that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their communities through service.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times

BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings Police investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Avenue. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this Holiday gas station has been hit 8 times since last December. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one has seen...
BILLINGS, MT

