KULR8
FBI recognizes Yellowstone Co. Area Human Trafficking Task Force with award
BILLINGS, Mont. - Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice is pleased to announce the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force as the recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Salt Lake City Division. Each year, FBI field offices nominate individuals or organizations that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their communities through service.
KULR8
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont -- Billings Police investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Avenue. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this Holiday gas station has been hit 8 times since last December. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one has seen...
KULR8
Police investigating armed robbery at Holiday gas station on Grand in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a an armed robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station in the 700 block of Grand at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s, stands 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-six, has a slender build and was wearing a mask.
