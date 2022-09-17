BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating a an armed robbery that happened at the Holiday gas station in the 700 block of Grand at 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspect is a man in his 20s or 30s, stands 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-six, has a slender build and was wearing a mask.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO