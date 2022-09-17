ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

New Google Lens update makes it easier to jump into filters at launch

By Vishnu Sarangapurkar
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

What you need to know

  • Google Lens allows users to access various filters for different functions within the app.
  • Google Lens is rolling out with a new update for Android and iOS that appears to make searching things easier on the app.
  • Users can more easily search with filters on the Google Lens app right away after opening the app.

Google Lens is an extremely powerful tool on your smartphone that uses the device's camera to search for things around you. It can be accessed through the native Google app, Google Camera and Google Photos. The incredible tool just got a nifty feature and is reportedly rolling out to iOS and Android.

According to a recent 9to5Google report, a new update from Google has tweaked the Lens tool, which is said to be allowing users to view filters when they start to capture through the Lens. Currently, if you launch Google Lens from the search bar or through the home screen widget, you're typically greeted with three sections, the top most being quick access to your camera.

If you're an Android device owner, like the Pixel 6a , you'll know that opening the Google Lens camera will give you various filters to choose from at the bottom of the screen. They include Translate, Text, Search, Homework, Shopping, Places, and Dining, giving users access to various types of functions in the app based on their needs. However, you need to fully open the camera to access these filters. With the new update rolling out today, these filters are now more easily accessible when opening Google Lens.

Image 1 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tHeUD_0hysBbsU00

What Google Lens looks like before the update (Image credit: 9to5Google)
Image 2 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pmur5_0hysBbsU00

Opening Google Lens after the update with easily accessible filters (Image credit: 9to5Google)
Image 3 of 3

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U8o44_0hysBbsU00

(Image credit: 9to5Google)

As shown by 9to5, the filters now appear as pills in the camera section of Lens, letting you jump straight into the mode of your choosing before even starting the camera mode. Also, swiping across the filters will let you know what it does to give users an idea of what they're searching for.

This update appears to be rolling out now on mobile devices, although it seems it's not widely available just yet.

The update arrives just ahead of Google's upcoming Search On 2022 , which is slated for September 28. The company may launch new capabilities for Google Search and Lens apps, such as those teased at I/O earlier this year like "scene exploration."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These Apps ASAP–They Take Up So Much Storage!

There’s no way around it: some apps are consuming more storage than others on your iPhone. When this happens you are more likely to get a “full storage” alert on your phone sooner, which means the race begins to find ways to free up storage so that you can take more photos or videos or download more content. Instead of waiting until you receive that annoying pop-up, you can limit the number of apps on your phone that take up the most storage. The good news is that Apple experts are already well acquainted with the biggest app offenders when it comes to storage — and these three apps or app types are often most cited.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: 3 Pre-Installed Apps You Should Delete If You Want A Faster iPhone

Why has your iPhone slowed down so much, you may be wondering. The answer could include a combination of factors like your phone’s age, the age of your battery, your charging habits, and the number of apps you have downloaded. But, maybe even more important than the number of apps you have is the TYPE of app you’re using most. Each app is different in terms of the amount of battery power it consumes and how much storage it takes up on your device — both of these factors contribute to a slower phone. Apple experts agree: it’s a smart idea to delete these three pre-installed apps if you want a faster phone. Here’s what you need to know about them.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

This Is The Wifi Setting You Should Always Have On, According To Security Experts

Your Wifi settings may not be something that you think about often. You may assume your iPhone turns what it needs to turn on and off at the appropriate time to ensure your data remains private to the world. But that isn’t always the case — and it’s important to keep on top of those settings to ensure our phones are protected, especially when you’re out in the world and able to access public wifi networks. These are the wifi settings you should always have on, according to security experts.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google I O#Google Lens#Android Smartphones#Smart Phone#Ios
Fox News

Are hackers in your phone? Here’s how to find out

I've heard from many people who have been cyberstalked over the years. Sadly, today's tech makes it all too easy. Take Apple AirTags, for example. They’re cheap, small, and easy to hide — and can tell the owner exactly where you are located. Here are six signs to look for if you suspect someone is tracking you this way.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How to clear cache on Android

Caches are bits of files and data that apps save on your phone for speedy performance. So the next time you open the app, the cached data is preloaded instead of re-downloading it. But the problem with cached data is that it accumulates over time. And when cache data accumulates,...
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

How to delete Google search history — Protect your privacy

Wondering how to delete Google search history? You aren’t alone, our Google search histories have become almost sacred. For many, this level of privacy is expected, though few realize just how much information they’re willingly handing over. Privacy is no longer assured, but something we should protect at all costs.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Google might owe you part of a $100 million settlement fund related to Google Photos

Google has assembled a pot worth $100 million which is actually a fund that has to be shared among those eligible to be part of a settlement involving the Google Photos platform. Of course, not everyone is entitled to a share of this money. You must have been a resident of Illinois between May 1, 2015, and April 25, 2022, and appeared in a Google Photos image during that time range.
INTERNET
TechSpot

Massive GTA 6 leak with over 90 videos & screenshots posted online by the Uber hacker

What just happened? What is allegedly a massive leak of GTA 6 content, including dozens of test build videos and screenshots, has been posted by the 18-year-old hacker claiming to be behind the recent Uber breach. Whether they are legitimate is still open to debate, but a lot of it matches up with previous rumors, and the dialogue and cutscenes seem convincingly Rockstar-like.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Central

Lost link in Messages

Sorry, wrote too fast. I do have that symbol. However in the recent past, whenever I wanted to send a video, the app would create a link. Somehow I have lost the functionality in 13 quarterly beta. Sent a note to Google. I'm lost how it send as a link...
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

How to get a free iPhone 14 from Verizon or iPhone 14 Pro Max for just $99

Apple's new iPhone 14 series has undoubtedly caught your eye if you're due for an upgrade. Let's face it, premium flagship phones come with a premium price to match. Pricing starts at $799 for the base model iPhone 14 and $899 for the iPhone 14 Plus. The Pro versions are the $999 iPhone 14 Pro and $1,099 iPhone Pro Max. Luckily, get yourself a free iPhone from Verizon —here's how.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy