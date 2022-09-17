ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, AL

Comments / 2

Guest
3d ago

That’s ridiculous. Even when your drunk you know better. I hope she is locked up for good and is never allowed behind the wheel of a vehicle again. She could have killed those children. That’s pathetic.

Reply
2
WAFF

Two arrested after shooting into occupied vehicle in Florence

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two men were arrested in Florence after they reportedly beat up a man and then shot into the vehicle he fled. According to the Florence Police Department, a woman involved in the incident said that she was intentionally hit by a truck while driving Tuesday. The...
FLORENCE, AL
Alabama Now

WAFF

Three arrested in Decatur for possession of marijuana, cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday Investigators with Decatur Police VICE/NArcotics and Decatur Police SWAT operators arrested three people in a drug house. The investigators and operators executed a search warrant on a home located on Wadsworth Street SE where they identified Randy Griffin, 42, Quentin Wilkerson, 38, and Sierra Cowley, 22. Investigators located marijuana, cocaine and drug paraphernalia.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Man arrested in hotel for posession of Fentanyl, cocaine

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Officers and agents with the Florence Police Department have arrested a man for possession of fentanyl and other illegal drugs. On Sept. 19, agents with the Lauderdale County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at Room 127 Lakeview Inn and Suites in Killen. The...
KILLEN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 20

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 20, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . fraudulent use of credit/debit card; miscellaneous charges. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Olive St. S.W; general merchandise; $115. September 19. unlawful breaking and entering motor vehicle; Dialsdale Dr. S.W.
CULLMAN, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

abc17news.com

Driver of Alabama bus with 40 kids aboard faces DUI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — A school bus driver in Alabama faces charges of driving under the influence and reckless endangerment after being spotted driving erratically with 40 children aboard. WAFF-TV reports that Franklin County Sheriff Shannon Oliver said deputies received a call about the bus Friday afternoon. AL.com reports that one motorist had video of the bus swerving from shoulder to shoulder. A motorist pulled in front of the bus to bring it to a stop, then boarded the bus, thinking the driver was having a medical emergency. However, investigators said the driver failed a field sobriety test.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Muscle Shoals Police Investigating Fatal Wreck

ON FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16TH AT APPROXIMATELY 9:30 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO A TRAFFIC ACCIDENT INVOLVING A MOTORCYCLE IN THE AREA OF ASHLEY DRIVE IN THE CORNELIUS LANDING SUBDIVISION. ONCE OFFICERS WERE ON SCENE, ALONG WITH THE MUSCLE SHOALS FIRE DEPARTMENT AND MEDICAL PERSONNEL,...
MUSCLE SHOALS, AL
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of crack cocaine

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested and charged after investigators with the Decatur Police Department found multiple baggies of crack cocaine in his possession. Lee Edward McGuire, 44, was stopped by Decatur Police Department Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators on Sept. 16. Investigators attempted to make a traffic stop, but McGuire eluded the investigators before being stopped on Beltline Road.
DECATUR, AL

