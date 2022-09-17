ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Atmos warns of higher gas prices heading into winter

By Robbie Owens
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lrXdK_0hysBLwy00

North Texas gas prices already spiking ahead of winter 02:01

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Just cooking dinner nowadays gets some Atmos gas customers steamed.

"It was that month and then the next month, I got another one," said Isabella Canales of DeSoto of her escalating bills.

Her family's monthly gas bill jumped from about $40 a month, to more than $200. "What in the hell?!"-- is the reaction that she knows speaks for so many.

"Atmos came out... said everything looks correct and there's no leak," said Canales. "I told my husband 'what do we do?' This is summertime! Can you see what our bills are going to be in the winter?"

It is a realistic worry for Canales and her growing family. Atmos has already sent an email warning of more price hikes in the months ahead.

"Also. Natural gas sets the price of electricity in Texas," said Bruce Bullock, director of the Maguire Energy Institute SMU Cox School of Business. "So, if you're renewing your electricity plan--plus you're getting hit with increased natural gas costs--you're going to get hit with a double whammy."

Bullock said everything from the COVID pandemic to a lack of capital investment to the war in Ukraine are fueling energy inflation here at home. And every indication is that it will remain. He urges consumers to take advantage of opportunities in the new climate bill to make homes more energy efficient.

"So, when those start to get rolled out, that'll be a good thing for consumers," says Bullock. "Until then, about all you can do is use your thermostat wisely."

As for Canales, she's not sure of any other places to trim the family budget.

"Looks like we'll be taking cold baths from now on because this is insane!" And then adding, "I don't know how people are surviving, I really don't."

Comments / 3

Primate
4d ago

Why would gas prices need to go up? it is one of the cleanest burning 🔥 Fossil fuels there is. it leaves a less poisonous footprint than Lithium batteries and solar panels production. Doesn't make any sense 😕

Reply(1)
2
w
5d ago

He urges consumers to take advantage of opportunities in the new climate bill to make homes more energy efficient.this is what the DEMOCRSTS want, for you to obey their agenda and nothing more VOTE RED IN NOVEMBER and in 2024

Reply
2
Related
B93

Shocking Video Of 18 Wheeler That Flew Off An Overpass In Dallas And Burst Into Flames

Imagine sitting at a red light near an overpass waiting patiently for it to turn green to proceed through the intersection and go on about your day. This was the case for some innocent bystanders in their vehicles waiting for their light to turn green at an intersection in Allen, TX on Tuesday. Then the unthinkable happens, something that looked like it was out of a movie rather than real life happening right before your very eyes.
ALLEN, TX
CBS DFW

New businesses, more visitors to the Fort Worth Stockyards means more traffic

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Fort Worth Stockyards bring in visitors from all around the world and has most recently become a movie and film hotspot. But with all that fame—attracts more visitors—and then comes the traffic. So now, the City of Fort Worth is looking to do a mobility study in the Stockyards to help alleviate that problem. According to the city manager, the Stockyards is experiencing substantial growth over the past few years with an increase in visitors with new shops and the impacts of COVID-19 diminishing. The Fort Worth Public Works Department is starting a mobility study focusing on the...
FORT WORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Desoto, TX
Business
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
City
Desoto, TX
Local
Texas Industry
realtynewsreport.com

Bass Buys 5403 Acres South of Houston

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Conservation Equity Management LP, an environmentally sustainable private equity firm led by Dallas investor Kyle Bass, has acquired 5,403 acres of pristine wetlands in Brazoria County as a sustainable and socially responsible investment. Acquiring 37,000 Texas acres in recent months,...
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Bullock
WFAA

One dead after semi-truck flies off US 75 overpass in Allen

ALLEN, Texas — One person is dead after an 18-wheeler flew off a U.S. 75 overpass in Allen, Texas, on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of 75 and Stacy Road. Police in Allen said it appeared the semi-truck was going northbound on the highway...
ALLEN, TX
dallasexpress.com

DFW Housing Market Potentially Facing Price Correction

North Texas homes could be at risk of a price correction if the economy has a downturn, according to a recent national study. When measuring the relative cost of owning a home versus renting, Dallas-Fort Worth ranked No.7 out of 100 with a 23.3% price-to-rent ratio, according to the BH&J National Price-to-Rent Ratios Monthly Report.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

WhiteWater Express Car Wash to open location in Argyle

WhiteWater Express Car Wash is coming to Argyle. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) WhiteWater Express Car Wash is expected to open a new location in Argyle. No opening date is available, but construction is scheduled to end in January, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. WhiteWater provides several exterior express car wash services, and the new location will be at 8719 US 377. www.whitewatercw.com/stores/argyle-argyle.
ARGYLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Natural Gas#Atmos Energy#War#North Texas
The Associated Press

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Breaks Ground on Whitlow, a New Luxury Mid-Rise Apartment Community in Lewisville, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living ®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announces the groundbreaking of Whitlow, a new four-story, 420-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Lewisville, Texas, totaling nearly 600,000 square feet. Whitlow will be the firm’s eighth luxury rental property to be developed in the vibrant Dallas-Fort Worth market. Construction is anticipated to be completed in early 2024.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Local Profile

Frisco Makes Sawed Off Catalytic Converters Illegal

Thefts of catalytic converters are on the rise, and Frisco is attempting to change that. The city has now made it illegal to possess a converter that has been sawed off. Many know that a catalytic converter is a device in the exhaust system that contains a catalyst to convert pollutant gas into less harmful gasses. But many do not know (outside of mechanics, car aficionados and thieves) that catalytic converters are very expensive and can be worth a great deal of money.
FRISCO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WFAA

Thousands of job openings with Kroger, Kohl's in North Texas

DALLAS — Whether you're looking for a holiday job or something more long-term, there are two companies you could consider applying for. Kohl's is planning to hire almost 4,000 seasonal employees across North Texas: 1,100 in Dallas, around 300 for the Corsicana Distribution Center, and about 2,500 at their Desoto e-commerce fulfillment center.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Dallas residents voice concerns to DART officials about new line

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - DART hosted a meeting to discuss the Silver Line Regional Rail Project on Tuesday, something people in North Dallas have been talking about for years. Now, the topic continues after construction started and significantly altered traffic flow. "We were lied to, we thought they were going to be the smaller DART trains but I understand now they're going to be the big ones like they have for the TRE Express," resident Ann Gross said. "They're going to be rumbling through our neighborhoods, I'm going to hear it if they're blowing their whistles in the middle of the night."Many...
DALLAS, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you happen to live in Texas and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas than you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
139K+
Followers
23K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy