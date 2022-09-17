Read full article on original website
All Points Broadband plans to bring competition to Breezeline in the Northern NeckWatchful EyeKing George, VA
New waterfront subdivision, Sunset Cove, in Colonial Beach, VA scheduled for listing this monthWatchful EyeColonial Beach, VA
Traffic delays on Tappahannock & White Stone Bridges this weekWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
The Blood Chilling Legend of Moll Dyer Who was Accused of WitchcraftYana BostongirlLeonardtown, MD
Facebook hook-up leads to robbery in FredericksburgWatchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Second teen arrested in connection to May homicide in Woodbridge
It is believed that the shooting was part of the two boys' initiation into the gang known as the Bloods. This incident is still being investigated, anyone with information is asked to call Prince William Police at 703-792-6500.
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
57-year-old man arrested after car, foot chase with police in Fredericksburg
A missing license plate on a car in Fredericksburg led to a high-speed chase with police, during which the suspect sped to nearly 50 miles over the speed limit.
Woodbridge man arrested after robbing Discount Tobacco store at gunpoint two nights in a row
A Woodbridge man was arrested on Friday after robbing the same store at gunpoint two nights in a row.
Virginia man arrested, suspected of stabbing family member
A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument that escalated into him stabbing one of his family members.
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
Weed, Weapon Recovered From 20-Year-Old During Stop In Charles County, Sheriff Says
A 20-year-old woman was released by a district court commissioner in Maryland after being busted with drugs and a loaded weapon in Charles County, according to officials. Silver Spring resident Nailah Imani Rogers is facing charges following a traffic stop near the intersection of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
Police: Victim in Hyattsville home break-in shooting identified
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Prince George’s County Police have identified a 23-year-old man as the victim of an early morning fatal home invasion in Hyattsville. Giovanni Hayles was killed early Tuesday morning, and a second man, who was found dead in the home, has not yet been identified by investigators, but is believed to be the home invader.
19-year-old shot, killed in Mt. Vernon area of Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, officers were called to the Woodlawn Gardens apartment complex on the 8400 block of Graves Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 after someone heard gunshots and saw a person laying on the sidewalk.
Police looking for men suspected of fraud in Ashland, Colonial Heights, Spotsylvania
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying and locating two men they say are responsible for incidents of fraud in the cities of Ashland and Colonial Heights as well as Spotsylvania County.
Deputies identify remains found near Emporia as missing Mechanicsville woman
SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Human remains found outside of Emporia in June were identified as a missing Mechanicsville woman, the Southampton County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday. Karen Louise Ryan, 65, was reported missing from Hanover County earlier this year. The investigation into Ryan's death started on June 21...
Skeletal remains identified 2 years after being found in Spotsylvania
According to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 31, 2020, skeletal remains were found behind a restaurant on the 10000 block of Route 1. The Sheriff's Office posted photos of the clothes the person was wearing on its Facebook page, but the post did not result in any leads.
theriver953.com
FRPD undercover operation helps arrest a suspect
Front Royal Police Department (FRPD) announced the arrest of a suspect involved in the solicitation of a minor. Front Royal Police Detectives initiated the investigation regarding the solicitation in Warren County Front Royal in April. The effort was an approach to apprehend individuals soliciting underage victims for sexual purposes. During...
Virginia man guilty of manslaughter in drug-fueled crash that killed friend
An Alexandria man was sentenced to 30 months in prison last week for his role in a drug-fueled crash that killed his friend in May 2020.
VIDEO: Driver hits, kills woman walking across Mechanicsville Turnpike then drives away
New surveillance video shows the silver-looking vehicle driving away after hitting the woman at the Henrico County and Richmond city line.
Police investigating after suspect steals pistol from Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights
Upon entering, police said the man hid a 9mm Sig Saur MPX pistol in his waistband. The gun was valued at more than $2,100.
Man with machete spotted trying to get into Chesterfield homes
A man with a machete was reportedly on the loose in Chesterfield over the weekend leaving several neighbors on high alert.
Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
Fairfax Police say missing woman has been found
According to police, 19-year-old Adayanna Claire Beeby was last heard from at 9:39 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Beeby has black hair, stands about 5'6" and weighs around 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie, pink T-shirt, jean shorts and pink crocs.
Bay Net
Three Suspects Arrested In Connection With Armed Carjacking At Gas Station
BOWIE, Md. – The Strategic Investigations Division’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit located and arrested three suspects in connection with a carjacking at a gas station in Bowie on Wednesday. The suspects are 19-year-old Antonio Tate, 19-year-old Kyree Hubbard and 21-year-old Donell Williams. All three suspects are from Washington, DC.
