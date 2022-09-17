Read full article on original website
fox5dc.com
Fairfax Co. school assistant arrested for assaulting student with special needs in classroom: cops
RESTON, Va. - A Fairfax County instructional assistant was arrested and faces charges for allegedly assaulting a student with special needs in the classroom. Authorities say the assault happened on September 16 at Dogwood Elementary School in Reston, Virginia. Police say two teachers walked into their classroom and witnessed Mark...
2-alarm house fire in Prince William Co. sends man to the hospital
LAKE RIDGE, Va. — A man is in the hospital after a house fire in Prince William County early Wednesday morning. Crews with the Prince William County Fire Department responded to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way in Lake Ridge for a reported fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they found heavy fire and smoke coming from the home. The people in the home said they woke up to a fire on the deck.
fredericksburg.today
Possible life-threatening injuries suffered by man trying to rescue dog in Lake Ridge fire
Possible life-threatening injuries suffered by man trying to rescue dog in Lake Ridge fire. Prince William Fire and Rescue says units were dispatched Wednesday morning to the 12000 block of Point Longstreet Way (Lake Ridge) for a reported house fire. Crews arrived with heavy fire and smoke conditions. The occupants...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to 15 Years for Shots Fired During an Incident Last December
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Chris Fogleman sentenced defendant, John Tomlinson, 29, to 30 years suspend all but 15 years in prison. Ten of those years are mandatory meaning he won’t be eligible for parole until after then. Judge Fogleman also ordered 5 years supervised probation upon Tomlinson’s release. Tomlinson pleaded guilty to charges of attempted second-degree murder and prohibited person in possession of a firearm on August 25th. This stems from an incident on Dec. 13, 2021 at 2:14 a.m. in the area of Thayer Avenue and Manor Lane (video below).
Bay Net
Great Mills School Placed On Lockdown
GREAT MILLS, Md. – At 1:35 p.m. the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following notice:. “Great Mills High School has been placed on lockdown as a precaution due to a large disturbance/fight. The situation is contained and there are multiple Sheriff’s Office personnel on scene. Parents and guardians are asked not to respond to the school at this time.”
fredericksburg.today
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement
Triangle man arrested after trying to outrun City and Spotsy law enforcement. Fredericksburg Police say Monday night just after 9:00 p.m., Officer Murphy was on patrol in Central Park when he saw a vehicle traveling south on. Plank Road that was missing a license plate. Officer Murphy activated his emergency...
WTOP
Northern Virginia teen charged with killing another teenager in sidewalk dispute
An Alexandria, Virginia, teenager is behind bars in connection with the killing of another teen in the Woodlawn area of Fairfax County over the weekend, the Fairfax County police said Wednesday. Kevin Alexander Lemus, 18, is being held without bond in the killing of Darlin Ariel Diaz Flores, 19, of...
Bay Net
Loaded Firearm And Quantity Of Suspected Marijuana Recovered During Traffic Stop
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – On September 18 at 4:14 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of Indian Head Highway and Metropolitan Church Road after observing a speeding violation. Upon approaching the car, the officer detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana. Investigation revealed several...
19-year-old arrested, accused of 3 commercial robberies
A 19-year-old Lorton man has been arrested in connection to three commercial robberies that took place in the eastern part of Fairfax county.
Police: 18-year-old confessed to 'senseless' Alexandria murder
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police have a arrested a man for shooting and killing a man after an argument escalated outside an apartment complex in the Woodlawn section of Alexandria on Saturday. Officers responded to the report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the 8400 block...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
WTOP
Dumfries man convicted of causing 6 overdoses in Fairfax Co.
A Dumfries, Virginia, man was convicted Wednesday on charges that he caused the overdoses of six people in Fairfax County. One year ago, Michael Vaughn, 28, distributed cocaine laced with fentanyl at a party inside an apartment in the Skyline area of Fairfax County, according to court documents and evidence presented at trial.
Leesburg Police seeking duo who racked up big bill at Outback Steakhouse, left without paying
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying and locating a pair they say racked up a bill of over $100 at an Outback Steakhouse and left the restaurant without paying.
Inside Nova
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford Sheriff’s Office rescues unattended infant
The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says deputies comforted an infant and ensured she was cared for after an incident in South Stafford Saturday evening. On September 17th at 5:50 p.m. deputies responded to a medical emergency in the area of Ferry Road and Randolph Road. As the investigation unfolded, deputies linked a vehicle at the nearby White Oak 7-Eleven at 552 White Oak Road to the incident.
Virginia man arrested, suspected of stabbing family member
A Virginia man has been charged with malicious wounding after police say he was involved in an argument that escalated into him stabbing one of his family members.
Fairfax Co. driver busted going 136 mph faces reckless driving charge
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police in Fairfax County are urging drivers to slow down after an officer pulled over a driver going 136 mph over the weekend. Fairfax County Police shared a photo of the citation on Twitter. They said the officer stopped the car on Route 28 northbound near Frying Pan Road Saturday evening. The driver now faces a reckless driving charge. If they are found guilty, the driver will face up to a year in jail, a hefty fine and may have their license suspended, police said.
Bay Net
Call For Suspicious Person Leads To Recovery Of Stolen Firearm
WALDORF, Md. – On September 13 at 3:27 a.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Gallery Place in Waldorf to check on the welfare of a man lying in the hallway of an apartment building. When officers arrived, they observed the man on the ground and a round...
Bay Net
Detectives Identify And Arrest Suspect In July 2022 Shooting Case
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Sheriff’s detectives have identified and arrested a suspect wanted in connection with the shooting of a 13-year-old male. On July 18, at 11:52 p.m., officers from the La Plata Police Department and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 300 block of Jennie Run Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting.
