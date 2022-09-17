Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police seek person of interest involved in felonious assault at gas station
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is seeking information about a person involved in a felonious assault at a gas station. The incident occurred Sunday (Sept. 4) at 3:10 a.m. at the Shell gas station in the 19800 block of Grand River Avenue in Detroit. Police say the suspect...
fox2detroit.com
95-year-old woman tells Detroit police man got in her car, drove her a mile away, and carjacked her
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a woman reported that a man carjacked her after driving her a mile away Monday. According to police, the 95-year-old victim reported that she was in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park neighborhood when a man approached her sometime between 1:45 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications
DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away. Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago. It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced
PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.
ClickOnDetroit.com
3 children charged as adults after 14-year-old fatally stabbed near Fraser schools
FRASER, Mich. – Three children have been charged as adults after one teenager was fatally stabbed and two were injured in Fraser. According to officials, all three victims were taken to a local hospital when police got to the scene. The 14-year-old died from his injuries. The stabbing occurred...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Roseville police searching for man who stabbed 2 dogs, killing one
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a man who stabbed two dogs and killed one of them. 18-year-old Versharria Brown said she still can’t believe her 10-month-old puppy, Jinks, was stabbed in the head and killed after it got out of the backyard by a person believed to be a neighbor.
Where is Bradley? Police looking for missing Roseville teen wearing black Air Jordan shoes
Authorities are searching for a 14-year-old boy from Macomb County after he was reported missing two days ago, police said. The Roseville Police Department said they are looking for tips in locating Bradley Michael Sexton, 14.
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief caught with stolen electronics, chargers, one beer in Grosse Pointe Farms
GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – A man suspected of stealing from residents in Grosse Pointe Farms was caught by police while in possession of multiple electronic devices, chargers, and one bottle of beer. Police were called Wednesday morning (Sept. 21) to a home in the area of Grosse Pointe...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief, getaway driver, their brothers arrested after 76+ guns stolen in Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief, a getaway driver, and both of their brothers have been arrested after a large group of people smashed their way into stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights to steal at least 76 guns, police said. Brandon Carter and Damond “Turk” Jordan Jr. have been...
The Oakland Press
15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
Detroit News
Body of missing 27-year-old Taylor man found in wooded area
A Taylor man who went missing Sept. 5 was found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen roads, according to Taylor police. Kyle Laski, 27, was last seen on around 9 p.m. Sept. 5 riding his bicycle. At the time of his reported disappearance, police said Laski may have been experiencing a “mental health crisis" and been "in need of assistance."
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former New Haven student found nearby blaring music in car after making bomb threat, police say
NEW HAVEN, Mich. – A former student at New Haven High School made a bomb threat directed at the school and then sat nearby in a car with music blaring and hazard lights flashing, police said. Macomb County deputies were called around 6:50 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) to the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
23-year-old Rochester Hills woman killed in suspected drunken driving crash, police say
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman was killed overnight in a suspected drunken driving crash, officials said. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) on Adams Road, south of Tienken Road, in Rochester Hills. Police said the woman was driving a 2020 Jeep Renegade...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
