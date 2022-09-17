ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a man who stabbed two dogs and killed one of them. 18-year-old Versharria Brown said she still can’t believe her 10-month-old puppy, Jinks, was stabbed in the head and killed after it got out of the backyard by a person believed to be a neighbor.

ROSEVILLE, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO