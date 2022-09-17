ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police want help finding missing 15-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 15-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. Noelle Carroll was last seen at 6:45 a.m. Monday (Sept. 19) while leaving for school in Southfield. She was last seen wearing a Southfield High School A&T volleyball jersey. Police said she’s believed...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Man who murdered 29-year-old outside Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 sentenced

PONTIAC, Mich. – A man who shot and killed a 29-year-old man outside of Erebus Haunted Attraction in 2020 has been sentenced to at least 17 years in prison. Damon Parker Terrelle was sentenced on Tuesday on second-degree murder and felony firearm convictions. The initial shooting happened at 12:31 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020.
PONTIAC, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Roseville police searching for man who stabbed 2 dogs, killing one

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police in Roseville are looking for a man who stabbed two dogs and killed one of them. 18-year-old Versharria Brown said she still can’t believe her 10-month-old puppy, Jinks, was stabbed in the head and killed after it got out of the backyard by a person believed to be a neighbor.
ROSEVILLE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Body of missing 27-year-old Taylor man found in wooded area

A Taylor man who went missing Sept. 5 was found dead Thursday in a wooded area near Goddard and Allen roads, according to Taylor police. Kyle Laski, 27, was last seen on around 9 p.m. Sept. 5 riding his bicycle. At the time of his reported disappearance, police said Laski may have been experiencing a “mental health crisis" and been "in need of assistance."
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit carjacking suspects caught after crashing on I-375

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Carjacking suspects are in custody after crashing on I-375 in Detroit on Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police were helping Detroit police surveil a pickup truck after a recent carjacking when the driver fled authorities on Jefferson. The driver drove east into Downtown Detroit and started driving erratically. Police said they terminated the pursuit when they lost track of the truck.
DETROIT, MI

