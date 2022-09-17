Read full article on original website
Related
Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes
The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
48hills.org
Supes approve police spy cameras after debate that reflects national political instability
The Board of Supes voted 7-4 Tuesday to give the police more extensive ability to use private cameras to spy on people in San Francisco. It was a remarkable meeting that raised a lot of questions about where this city, and this country, are going in a time of national political instability.
Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break
Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation to her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March 4 advocating that Related Companies, which is developing a massive $8 billion... The post Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break appeared first on San José Spotlight.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
COVID-19 still kills in California, but the demographics of its victims are shifting
As California settles into a third year of pandemic, COVID-19 continues to pose a serious threat of death. But the number of people dying — and the demographics of those falling victim — has shifted notably from the first two years. Given the collective immunity, people have garnered...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Grapples With Influx of Asylum-Seekers: ‘It’s Never Been This Busy’
Their days start around sunup, in a cramped room with an expansive view of the Bay. Vanessa Puris, 37, and husband Cesar Pisfil, 32, crammed their entire lives into the small space after fleeing shakedowns from a deadly gang in Peru, they said. Since arriving in San Francisco in mid-July,...
Opinion: California’s COVID-19 School Closures Undermined Learning
Whether California’s schools should remain open or be closed was a hot issue when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in 2020 and 2021. Although medical authorities quickly concluded that children had a much smaller risk of being infected or experiencing severe effects if infected, California schools were mostly closed, in large measure because teachers and their powerful unions insisted on it.
San Francisco doctor ‘astonished’ by Biden declaring pandemic ‘over’
"Even though it may be over in our minds, and we are in a lull right now, it certainly isn't over," Dr. Peter Chin-Hong said.
Brooke Jenkins reorganizes S.F. District Attorney's Office, aiming to make it less top-heavy
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is shrinking the number of staff who will report directly to her amid a reshuffling, which she says will result in experienced attorneys handling the most serious cases. Jenkins announced Tuesday that she will limit the number of deputies who have her ear to four, a move she says will make the office less top-heavy and put experienced attorneys back in the courtroom to handle cases directly. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
sfstandard.com
Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA
Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
48hills.org
The state agency enforcing housing rules doesn’t care about affordable housing
This is how bad California’s housing policy has become: An affordable housing group in San Francisco is asking the state to please, please work with local folks on affordability issues—because otherwise there’s no possible way this city can meet its state-mandated goals. And nobody in the state...
PLANetizen
D.C., San Francisco Lead Pandemic Work From Home Trend
Recently released data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey paints a more complete picture of the work from home trends upending commutes, lifestyles, and neighborhoods around the United States. While remote work tripled between 2019 and 2021—to nearly 18 percent of all workers around the United States—the...
newsantaana.com
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California
(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox40jackson.com
NY Gov. Hochul under fire for COVID-test Democrat donor deal week before absentee ballots sent out
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming under fire for a watchdog report showing that the Empire State paid nearly half as much more for COVID tests from one of her campaign donors in New Jersey. The Times Union first reported that California paid 45% less for rapid COVID-19 tests...
KTVU FOX 2
California job market: layoffs and unemployment rate tick upwards
SAN FRANCISCO - In August, new jobs stood at 20,000, way less than the 60,000 jobs the Golden State averaged in the last year. On the other side of slowing job growth, layoffs are now increasing. "I think it's a warning signal that healthy job growth and the enormous recovery...
Two California cities top list of places that people want to leave
Homebuyers are leaving the Bay Area in droves, according to a new housing report published by real estate website Redfin.
svvoice.com
Santa Clara Mayoral Candidate Anthony Becker Declines POA PAC Endorsement Opportunity
Santa Clara candidate for mayor Anthony Becker declined any endorsement opportunity from Santa Clara’s Police Officers Association (POA) PAC today, saying the endorsement would come with strings attached including swearing to “protect” the elected police chief. In a release to the media Becker said, “When we, as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calmatters.network
Remembering Bob Philcox, former Pleasanton mayor
Robert “Bob” Philcox, a former mayor of Pleasanton who served on the City Council during a key period in Pleasanton’s evolution of the 1970s, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday. He was 88. Philcox, who remained actively involved in the Pleasanton community for decades after...
NBC Bay Area
3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report
Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
KTVU FOX 2
Matthew McConaughey tells San Francisco crowd he will consider presidential run
Matthew McConaughey told attendees at San Francisco's Dreamforce conference that it may be inevitable that he runs for president, according to SFGate. The actor-turned-activist was speaking at Salesforce's annual conference which regularly features celebrity speakers and performers. This is not the first time McConaughey has discussed getting involved in politics,...
West Nile Virus found in Santa Clara County
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mosquitos in the Santa Clara County area have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and the county’s vector control district will be conducting a treatment from trucks on Thursday night. The mosquitos were found “in a small area” that includes ZIP codes 94024, 94040 and 94087 in Mountain View, Los […]
Comments / 2