San Francisco, CA

San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes

The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
San José Spotlight

Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break

Santa Clara’s mayor is lobbying Gov. Gavin Newsom to help a major real estate firm save money on the largest mixed-use development planned in the state—months before the developer made a six-figure donation to her campaign. Mayor Lisa Gillmor wrote a letter to Newsom on March 4 advocating that Related Companies, which is developing a massive $8 billion... The post Santa Clara mayor asks Newsom to give campaign donor a break appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA, CA
San Francisco, CA
Government
City
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
Local
California Government
Times of San Diego

Opinion: California’s COVID-19 School Closures Undermined Learning

Whether California’s schools should remain open or be closed was a hot issue when the COVID-19 pandemic was raging in 2020 and 2021. Although medical authorities quickly concluded that children had a much smaller risk of being infected or experiencing severe effects if infected, California schools were mostly closed, in large measure because teachers and their powerful unions insisted on it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

Brooke Jenkins reorganizes S.F. District Attorney's Office, aiming to make it less top-heavy

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is shrinking the number of staff who will report directly to her amid a reshuffling, which she says will result in experienced attorneys handling the most serious cases. Jenkins announced Tuesday that she will limit the number of deputies who have her ear to four, a move she says will make the office less top-heavy and put experienced attorneys back in the courtroom to handle cases directly. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Person
Gavin Newsom
sfstandard.com

Joe Alioto Veronese, Scion of an SF Political Dynasty, Wants To ‘Rescue’ the City as DA

Growing up in a family with prominent elected officials and attorneys, Joe Alioto Veronese knew the right steps to follow. His grandfather, Joseph Alioto, was the 35th mayor of San Francisco, and his mom, Angela Alioto, served as president of the Board of Supervisors. Michela Alioto-Pier, Veronese’s cousin and the most recent Alioto family member to hold an elected office in the city, was also twice elected supervisor.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
PLANetizen

D.C., San Francisco Lead Pandemic Work From Home Trend

Recently released data from the Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey paints a more complete picture of the work from home trends upending commutes, lifestyles, and neighborhoods around the United States. While remote work tripled between 2019 and 2021—to nearly 18 percent of all workers around the United States—the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
newsantaana.com

Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Remembering Bob Philcox, former Pleasanton mayor

Robert “Bob” Philcox, a former mayor of Pleasanton who served on the City Council during a key period in Pleasanton’s evolution of the 1970s, died at home surrounded by family on Saturday. He was 88. Philcox, who remained actively involved in the Pleasanton community for decades after...
PLEASANTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

3 Bay Area Freeways Among Deadliest Roads in California: Report

Two Bay Area freeways are in the top three of Moneygeek’s 10 Deadliest Roads in California list. The website analyzed car crash data between 2017 and 2019 and placed Interstate 80 in Alameda County, between Oakland and Richmond, at No. 2 with 15 deadly accidents. Next on the list...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Matthew McConaughey tells San Francisco crowd he will consider presidential run

Matthew McConaughey told attendees at San Francisco's Dreamforce conference that it may be inevitable that he runs for president, according to SFGate. The actor-turned-activist was speaking at Salesforce's annual conference which regularly features celebrity speakers and performers. This is not the first time McConaughey has discussed getting involved in politics,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

West Nile Virus found in Santa Clara County

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) – Mosquitos in the Santa Clara County area have tested positive for West Nile Virus, and the county’s vector control district will be conducting a treatment from trucks on Thursday night. The mosquitos were found “in a small area” that includes ZIP codes 94024, 94040 and 94087 in Mountain View, Los […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

