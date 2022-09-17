ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Oktoberfest kicks off on the Arsenal

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSkvn_0hys9euq00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After a two-year hiatus from the pandemic, Oktoberfest is back and celebrating 25 years at Redstone Arsenal. The festival has everything you need for some family fun this weekend, including food, rides, and plenty of beer.

“We typically come here, and we like to have the schnitzel, bratwurst, and a little bit of a drink,” said longtime Oktoberfest participant Rich Hoffman. “We listen to the polka dancing and have a good time. We’re celebrating another chance to be able to come down here and have an Oktoberfest.”

On Friday, the new Craft Biergarten, authentic German food, live entertainment, carnival rides, and games were back at the MWR Activity Field on the corner of Patton and Aerobee Roads.

In 2019, roughly 15,000 people attended Oktoberfest, and organizers said they are expecting many visitors this year. Brently Bullion of the Rocket City Poppers prepared popcorn before the gates opened.

“We’re expecting a very large crowd,” said Bullion. “We’ve been popping popcorn for the past hour and a half straight.”

Oktoberfest is a cash only event.

  • Parking and Admission: $15
  • Parking, Admission, and Unlimited Rides: $25
  • Biergarten: Additional Cost

MWR Marketing Manager Stephanie Stone said Oktoberfest is a great opportunity for the community.

“I think it has a great impact on the community because they get to come on Redstone Arsenal, and see what MWR does,” Stone said. “We support soldiers, civilians, and contractors, so now the community can come out and help us support those people.”

Oktoberfest will be open Saturday from noon until midnight and Sunday from noon until 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

