The Truth
5d ago
This dudes coaching style is out dated & he has serious baggage. Good call Nebraska.
4
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Coaching Search: 3 Big Names Reportedly Emerge
The Scott Frost era is officially over. The 47-year-old was let go following the Huskers' 1-2 start to the 2022 season. Now while Mickey Joseph runs the show, Nebraska football leaders are seeking the program's next head coach. Three big names have reportedly emerged for the Nebraska coaching job. The...
Golf Digest
Herm Edwards flying commercial out of Tempe after getting fired on the field is the saddest scene imaginable
How was your weekend? Did your car break down? Did your date cancel? Did you run out of toilet paper or catch COVID? Are you a fan of the Cleveland Browns? All qualifying factors for a “bad weekend,” no doubt. But no matter how bad it got [cough Cardinals under bettors cough], take some solace in the fact that it wasn’t as rough as Herm Edwards’.
Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job
Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
thecomeback.com
James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams
The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
Mickey Joseph Explains Why He Fired Defensive Coordinator
Following the firing of Scott Frost last week, Mickey Joseph stepped up as Nebraska's interim head coach. During Joseph's introductory press conference, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed that the interim leader has the power to make coaching staff changes during his time at the helm. After a blowout loss to...
247Sports
Kirk Herbstreit sends message to Tennessee, Florida football fans entering Week 4 College GameDay show
Kirk Herbstreit sounds excited for Tennessee versus Florida football Saturday, which includes College GameDay. Ahead of Week 4's 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, Herbstreit sent a message to the Vols' and Gators' fans. “Bear & I started on the show the same year,” Herbstreit wrote, referencing...
Coach Named As Possible Scott Frost Replacement Addresses Nebraska Rumors
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next full-time leader following the departure of head coach Scott Frost last week. Frost was fired after capping off an overwhelmingly disappointing career in Lincoln with an upset loss to Georgia Southern. Assistant Mickey Joseph stepped up as interim head coach.
Report: Nebraska Has Three Leading Candidates for Next Coach
Several coaches from different conferences are reportedly being considered for the job.
Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders, Nebraska Rumors
There's growing speculation that the Nebraska Cornhuskers could make a run at Jackson State head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders to fill their coaching vacancy. Several media outlets have suggested that the Huskers should take a serious look at Sanders after seeing what he's built in...
FOX Sports
Oklahoma ascends, USC slips in Joel Klatt's top 10
When it came to Oklahoma's performance, FOX Sports' Joel Klatt put it simply. "That was as impressive a victory as I can remember," Klatt said of the Sooners' 49-14 rout at Nebraska. The time might soon come for the Sooners to creep into college football's top four, and to Klatt,...
saturdaytradition.com
B1G Monday Morning: Nebraska is the Big Ten's worst team -- by a mile
Last year, Nebraska earned the faint praise of “best 3-9 team in the country.” Some went so far to call the Cornhuskers the best 3-9 team ever. And it was difficult to counter that point considering Nebraska finished the Big Ten schedule with a point differential of zero despite going 1-8 in the conference.
Nebraska announces new special teams coordinator
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have promoted special teams quality control coach Joey Connors to the position of special teams coordinator. Connors is taking over for Bill Busch, who was promoted to defensive coordinator. Busch has more than 30 years of coaching experience. He served as Nebraska’s special teams coordinator from 2004 to 2007 before rejoining the staff in 2021. Connors was the defensive line coach for Greensboro College in 2020. He joined Nebraska’s coaching staff in 2021. Connors has a connection to former head coach Scott Frost. Prior to becoming a coach, he was a defensive lineman at UCF from 2015 to 2018, where he played under Frost. Across four seasons, Connors recorded 85 total tackles, 12 passes defended, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks. Special Teams Quality Control Joey Connors has been promoted to the position of Special Teams Coordinator.@coach_connors1 /// #GBR pic.twitter.com/Q60UMALh6G — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) September 20, 2022 Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes and opinion. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today! List Huskers continue to fall in ESPN's FPI rankings after Week 3
Analysis: Is Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez broken?
Adrian Martinez came to Kansas State from Nebraska where he was known for making big plays and big mistakes. He's doing neither of those for the Wildcats.
Unrecognizable Eli Manning try to win the starting quarterback job at Penn State (Video)
Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning went undercover to make the Penn State football team as a walk-on. Eli Manning played college football with the Ole Miss Rebels, turning him into the first-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent his entire career with the New York Giants and won two Super Bowls. Post-career, Manning is now part of the “Manning Cast” on Monday Night Football alongside his older brother Peyton.
3 Reasons the Chiefs Will Dominate the Colts
The most painful sports memory of my life was the Colts’ 38-10 playoff comeback against our Kansas City Chiefs. I expect the Chiefs to unleash fire and brimstone on Indianapolis this time around, and FanDuel Sportsbook is giving us a $1,000 free bet to bask in the glorious vengeance.
KC Chiefs grab pass rusher Benton Whitley from Rams practice squad
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed pass rusher Benton Whitley from the L.A. Rams practice squad. The Kansas City Chiefs have bolstered their depth at edge rusher in the wake of an injury to Mike Danna with the signing of Benton Whitley away from the Los Angeles Rams practice squad.
