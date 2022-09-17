Read full article on original website
Mozzy Mom
4d ago
what about upping the response time to actual crime? it takes an average of 20 minutes for the cops to show up for a domestic. but hey they'll speed right over for a barking dog. MAKE THAT MAKE SENSE. these politics are worried about the wrong stuff, I'M GLAD IT AN ELECTION YEAR. let's get these idiots out of office.
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Water bills skyrocket for homeowners in Cobb after a worker never actually checked their meters
COBB COUNTY, Ga — Homeowners in Mableton want to know why they are being charged so much for water. Channel 2′s Cobb County bureau chief Michele Newell was in Mableton on Tuesday, where homeowners say they are looking for answers. Cobb County admitted that a now-fired meter reader...
Unfinished Atlanta house renovation ‘an eyesore’ for months; neighbors unable to get help from city
ATLANTA — Residents of a historic Atlanta neighborhood are caught in the middle of a stalemate between City Hall and a real estate investor. Neighbors are stuck living next to an eyesore of a vacant, old house that they say is also potentially dangerous. And so far they haven’t...
CBS 46
Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
pethelpful.com
Story of Dogs Stolen From Atlanta Rescue Shelter Is So Heartbreaking We Can't Even
Sometimes, cold-hearted people remind us why we prefer animals, and whoever is behind this break-in is no exception. The unidentified person broke into Georgia-based rescue @pawsatlanta and made away with three of the shelter's beloved rescue dogs. Needless to say, the shelter staff was heartbroken. The rescue's local and online...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
fox5atlanta.com
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
Sandy Springs attorney convicted in road-rage murder over wayward golf ball, Fulton DA says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Sandy Springs attorney has been convicted on all counts in connection to the murder of Hamid Jahangard, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced Wednesday. Bryan Schmitt had faced five counts including felony murder and aggravated assault. The charges stemmed from a 2019 road...
Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders
Georgia nursing homes and senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders; Residents died when they were supposed to be revived, state records say.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 hurt after shooting along Atlanta Downtown Connector near 10th street, police say
ATLANTA — A double shooting took place along the I-75/ I-85 southbound Downtown Connector near 10th street Wednesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. The location is not far from Georgia Tech's McCamish Pavilion. APD said two people were hurt in the shooting but are alert, conscious and breathing.
Gwinnett County hosts free drive-through food giveaway today in Lilburn
The event will begin at 4 p.m. in Bryson Park, while supplies last.
Atlanta approves nearly $3M to convert portion of City Detention Center for diversion program
ATLANTA — Atlanta's city council on Monday approved a nearly $3 million plan to convert a portion of the city jail into a diversion services center. It fulfills, partially, a long-sought progressive goal to shutter the Atlanta City Detention Center and see it turned into a center focused around restorative justice practices and principles.
saportareport.com
Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown
There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man says he was shot 7 times waiting for Uber outside apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — 11Alive is working to learn more about the condition of a man who told police he was shot while waiting on an Uber in southeast Atlanta. According to police, this happened outside the Avalon Ridge Apartments on Mount Zion Road. Officers said the man was hit seven...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes
Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
Family says they’ve spent 3 years trying to get home builder to replace defective doors
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — For more than three years, a Johns Creek family says they have been trying with no luck to get the builder to replace defective doors in their new construction home. After getting nowhere, they reached out to Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray for help.
SUV riddled with bullets crashes into DeKalb County home, driver wounded, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are investigating after a SUV slammed into a house on Ashley Lane, with a person shot inside. Police believe a suspect fired several rounds at a passing vehicle, striking the driver and causing them to hit another car, before both ran into the home, according to police.
2nd dog found after 3 stolen from PAWS Atlanta shelter in Decatur
The shelter is offering a $1,000 reward for the return of the third dog, a toy Yorkshire Terrier named Princeton.
Proposed ordinance that would cap Atlanta City Councilmember's term limit tabled
ATLANTA — A proposed ordinance that would cap the amount of time Atlanta City Council members could serve was tabled Monday. The ordinance did not make it out of committee moments before the city council meeting began because of a potential legal snag. The proposed legislation, backed by councilmembers...
Where Does 'The Resident' Take Place? — We'd Love to Pop by Chastain Memorial Hospital
When whispers of yet another medical drama began winding their way through the television world, it was hard to feel any sort of excitement. It felt as if we've had our fill of doctors saving lives while destroying their own on a personal level. Of course, things changed when The...
11Alive
Iconic 'Stranger Things' house listed for sale in Georgia
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been listed for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. However, buyers beware, you may find yourself encountering demogorgons and making some unexpected trips to the Upside Down. The home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers is currently listed...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
55K+
Followers
11K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 6