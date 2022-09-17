ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mozzy Mom
4d ago

what about upping the response time to actual crime? it takes an average of 20 minutes for the cops to show up for a domestic. but hey they'll speed right over for a barking dog. MAKE THAT MAKE SENSE. these politics are worried about the wrong stuff, I'M GLAD IT AN ELECTION YEAR. let's get these idiots out of office.

CBS 46

Newly passed ordinance impacts Atlanta pet owners

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Noisy pets could cost you a lot of money if you live in Atlanta. For some, the sounds of our dogs barking, meowing, or crowing is just part of being a pet owner. But if pets go on too loud for more than 10 minutes, it can not only annoy neighbors but could now cost pet owners some serious money.
11Alive

Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
fox5atlanta.com

Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins

ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
saportareport.com

Why You Should Stop Driving Alone to Midtown

There’s no doubt that driving alone impacts the world around us. From air pollution and carbon emissions to expensive wear on infrastructure and potentially life threatening collisions, driving is a problematic way to get around. When many of the 100,000 people living in, working in, and visiting Midtown choose to drive alone, the problems compound. Despite a sizable number of employees now working hybrid schedules, transportation is still the largest source of Georgia’s carbon emissions, the primary driver of the climate crisis.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Affordable housing group receives funding for single family homes

Georgia healthcare provider CareSource announced a $2.5 million investment to support the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership’s (ANDP) acquisition and rehabilitation of 75 single-family homes. ANDP officials said the donation and the home rehabilitation will provide affordable rentals across metro Atlanta. The announcement took place on Sept. 14 at a...
11Alive

Iconic 'Stranger Things' house listed for sale in Georgia

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house featured in Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things" has been listed for sale in Fayetteville, Georgia. However, buyers beware, you may find yourself encountering demogorgons and making some unexpected trips to the Upside Down. The home of Will, Jonathan and Joyce Byers is currently listed...
