Mount Bethel, PA

LehighValleyLive.com

Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say

An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
WBRE

Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County

STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wrnjradio.com

Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners

LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen

Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
MIDDLETOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information

HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
HILLTOWN TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek

The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports

A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
SAYRE, PA

