Read full article on original website
Related
Teen ran stop sign before fatal crash in Lehigh County, police say
An 18-year-old Hershey man ran a stop sign before a fatal collision Saturday night on Route 309 in Lynn Township, Pennsylvania State Police report. Gabriel R. Whitesell was driving a 1997 Honda Civic about 8:30 p.m. west on Mountain Road when he failed to stop at the intersection with Route 309, police said. A 2018 Dodge Journey heading north on Route 309 slammed into the driver’s side of the Honda, police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Teen ran stop sign, causing deadly crash in Lynn Township, police say
LYNN TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a driver was killed when he ran a stop sign, causing a crash in Lynn Township, Lehigh County. Gabriel Whitesell, 18, was pronounced dead Friday at the scene of the crash at Route 309 and Mountain Road, the Lehigh County coroner said.
sauconsource.com
‘Abrupt’ Merge Caused Crash on I-78 West in Lower Saucon: Police
Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast are investigating a chain reaction-type crash that occurred when a westbound driver on I-78 began to abruptly change lanes. In a report on the accident, police said it happened in the early afternoon of July 25 near mile marker 69.9 in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County.
WFMZ-TV Online
Large fire in Stroud Twp. destroys car service center, multiple cars inside
STROUD TWP., Pa. - Fire gutted a large car service building in Stroud Township, Monroe County. Officials say they responded after 3 p.m., and the fire quickly spread, engulfing the entire building at Gray Service Center on West Main Street. "We've lived here for 35 years and this place has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report
Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire breaks out at car dealership in Stroudsburg
Large fire in Stroud Twp. completely destroys car service center and multiple cars inside. A person driving by captured video of heavy smoke and flames coming from the dealership.
Car dealership catches fire in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews battled flames in a fully engulfed car dealership fire in Monroe County, Monday afternoon. Officials say calls came in for the fire just after 3:00 p.m., on Monday at Gray Service Center in the 1800 block of West Main Street in Stroud Township. According to Kelly Felker, the Assistant […]
2 dead after plane crashes in New Jersey residential neighborhood
The names of the people who were killed have not been released.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Key City Diner will take months to reopen after fire, ‘maybe a lot longer.’
Some folks pulled in the parking lot Saturday, but nobody stopped for breakfast at the Key City Diner. They’ll have to find a new place for a good meal for the next several months, maybe longer, according to the co-owner. The diner at 985 Route 22 in Lopatcong Township...
wrnjradio.com
Woman charged in crash that killed pedestrian, injured bicyclist in Morris County
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman has been charged in connection with a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on June 11 in Pequannock Township, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said Saturday. Maria Oliveri, 35, of Riverdale was charged on September 9 with one...
wrnjradio.com
Police seek motorcyclist who fled Independence Township officers
INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Independence Township police are looking for a motorcyclist who fled an officer Monday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page. On September 19, at 12:50 p.m., the motorcyclist was observed by an officer driving in a reckless manner on...
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News Berks Edition at 5:30 - PennDOT releases safety data about roundabouts in Pennsylvania
PennDOT is releasing data on the safety of roundabouts in Berks County and beyond. Tom Rader will have more. A woman was injured in another shooting in Reading over the weekend. Details at 5:30.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Harassment charge dismissed against Whitehall school board member
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Charges have been dismissed and the case is closed against a Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent. Fady Salloum was set for a summary trial Monday on a harassment charge, but the charge was dismissed, according to online court records. Salloum's attorney said...
Suspects At Large After Armed Robbery Of Bucks County Gas Station: Police
Images have been released of two men who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint in Bucks County, authorities said. The masked suspects walked into the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Route 309 and Hilltown Pike around 3 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, Hilltown Township police said. The...
wrnjradio.com
Two separate fires damage two Warren County diners
LOPATCONG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Fire crews were busy Friday dealing with two separate diner fires in Lopatcong Township. At around 1:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a report of a working fire at the Catch 22 Diner, formerly Red Rose diner, on Route 22 east, according to a post on the Lopatcong Township Fire Company’s Facebook page.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing teen in Dauphin County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 14-year-old boy last seen by his mother at a Dauphin County grocery store. State Police say Zane Gray was last seen at Karns Foods on S. Union Street in Middletown around 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie, and red sweatpants with Jordan printed on the left leg. He’s also believed to have a bruised left eye.
WGAL
Police searching for missing teen
Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing teen. Officers say Zane Dominick Gray has been missing since Saturday afternoon. According to state police, Gray was last seen by his mother at Karns Foods on South Union Street in Middletown. They say he was wearing a red hoodie, pink beanie,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunoco A-Plus in Hilltown robbed, police seek information
HILLTOWN TWP., Pa. - Police are looking for information about a robbery that took place on September 16, 2022, 2:59 am, at the Sunoco A-Plus located at the corner of Rt. 309 and Hilltown Pike. A Sunoco A-Plus employee reported that two males, wearing dark clothing and masks, threatened to...
WFMZ-TV Online
DEP, Fish & Boat Commission investigate pollution on Loyalsock Creek
The Department of Environmental Protection Oil & Gas Program and Fish and Boat Commission are investigating the failure of erosion controls to protect water quality at the Pennsylvania General Energy (PGE) Loyalsock/Shawnee natural gas pipeline and a surface water withdrawal construction site on the Loyalsock Creek in Lycoming County, according to Friends of the ‘Sock.
Pa. man killed in chemical explosion: reports
A Pennsylvania man died following a workplace accident Tuesday morning, according to reports from WNEP and Fox 56. Citing the Lehigh County Coroner’s report, Fox 56 said Jeremy J. Lanzo, 39, of Sayre, was working at a water treatment facility on Route 6 in Wysox when a chemical explosion occurred.
Comments / 0