Pennsylvania State

Ben Stead
3d ago

The last thing Pennsylvania needs is the last thing America needs. Republicans. Vote blue for freedom. Republicans only want to destroy America

3d ago

Pennsyltuckey Maga. Did they bring the nazi costumes? Uniforms? They can play Halloween together. I’m sure they practice there solutes when there Alone.

Martin Tyme
3d ago

I hope to God Doug doesn't get elected as governor he is just too extreme for pa that's for sure

HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
Washington Examiner

Ann Coulter says Trump is 'done'

Former President Donald Trump is politically done, conservative commentator Ann Coulter said on her podcast Unsafe this week. Coulter, the author of In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!, went from one of Trump’s biggest fans to breaking with him over his failure to complete his promised wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Judge Gives Donald Trump until Friday to Explain Why He Wants a Special Master to Review Classified Documents

Amid a whirlwind of scandals and investigations, Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was recently searched by the FBI where over 300 classified documents were recovered. The former President has been coming up with excuse after excuse, struggling to find an effective strategy to protect himself legally and politically from the controversy surrounding him.
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
POLITICO

Rick Scott brought a treat to the Senate GOP lunch today: Polling showing Ron Johnson ahead in his Wisconsin reelection race.

On Monday, Oz tweeted that he believed "same-sex couples should have the freedom to get married as straight couples." Roy quote tweeted his response:. We asked Pennsylvania Republicans whether they agree with Roy that the Senate GOP should focus on issues other than codifying same-sex marriage. And none of them necessarily disagreed with Roy, even those who voted for a House bill that wrote same-sex marriage into law back in July.
NewsBreak
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
CBS News

In Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, voters speak out on economy and hotly contested Senate race

With multiple visits by President Biden and by former President Donald Trump, Pennsylvania is once again becoming the battleground in American politics. A recent CBS News survey shows the economy and inflation remain top concerns for both Republican and Democratic voters. Eight in 10 Pennsylvania voters say higher prices have been difficult or a hardship for them.
SCRANTON, PA
TheDailyBeast

Trump Has a New Sucker to Pay for His Latest Legal Bills

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Former President Donald Trump has tapped a familiar resource to pay his legal costs related to the Mar-a-Lago investigation: his supporters. But perhaps more notable than who is...
POTUS
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

