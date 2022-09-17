ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Versailles, PA

Amazon delays opening of North Versailles facility

By CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) — Amazon is delaying the opening of a facility in North Versailles.

The warehouse at the old Eastland Shopping Center is done, but Amazon told the township it may not move in until the fourth quarter of next year.

When Amazon does open the facility, it's expected to bring 800 jobs.

