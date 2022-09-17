ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Volunteers gather to clean and beautify historic Greenwood District

By Tanya Modersitzki, FOX23 News
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgFmh_0hys6eNZ00

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 30 volunteers gathered in Greenwood to help clean the historic district and its buildings.

Last week, Greenwood Chamber of Commerce President Freeman Culver gave FOX23 a tour of the buildings, showing improvements that needed to be made.

He mentioned more than $2 million needed to replace the HVAC and elevators, but also needing cosmetic work like painting and replacing the bathrooms.

This week, volunteers got a head start on the cosmetic work by painting, replacing lightbulbs, and picking up trash.

“The cosmetic issues were painting, picking up trash in the whole district, a lot of times visitors come here and they patronize but they throw the trash on the ground, some locals do the same thing, so what we’re doing today is picking up the trash in the district and do some beautification around the Greenwood area,” said Culver.

Volunteers also painted the hallway behind the businesses in preparation for a museum about the 13 all-black towns in Oklahoma coming within the next two months.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa Chick-fil-A announces student restaurant simulation program

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa, Okla. Chick-fil-A Market announced a new educational partnership Wednesday for students across the state to get involved in a restaurant simulation. Starting Sept. 20, Chick-fil-A’s simulated restaurant will give students the opportunity to run a restaurant and experience a variety of roles including operator,...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Historic District#Hvac#Culver#Cox Media Group
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

PSO reports outage restored in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — UPDATE (09/21; 4:37 p.m.) — PSO Spokesperson Wayne Green confirmed to FOX23 that the outage in Broken Arrow has been restored. “We restored all our Broken Arrow customers at 4:27 p.m.,” Green said. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) is investigating a power...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Paintings
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Firefighters battle house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Crews are working to put out a house fire in west Tulsa Wednesday morning. Sapulpa firefighters are battling the house fire near West 61st Street and South 33rd West Avenue near Sapulpa. The house is fully collapsed. A nearby tree also caught fire. Firefighters did not...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Thieves steal AC units from midtown Tulsa gaming, hobby shop mid-heatwave

TULSA, Okla. — A midtown Tulsa business is dealing with a late-September Oklahoma heatwave hotter than Charmander’s tail without air conditioning thanks to thieves. Dice Addiction Games on East 11th and near South Yale opened for business Monday morning to find that the store that usually deals with battles involving dragon fire was itself dealing with heat hotter than the Pokémon Charmander’s tail.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
133K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy