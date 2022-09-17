ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Food, wine and music, Euphoria kicks off in Greenville

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BeklA_0hys6Sjj00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The euphoria food, wine, and music festival kicked off Thursday and continues throughout the weekend.

The annual festival shines a spotlight on culinary excellence and charm in the Greenville community.

Hosting more than 40 events, 100 chefs, musical performances, and beverage professionals, one of the event’s main missions is to “cook up goodwill for our community.”

Proceeds from the event are distributed in the form of direct grants to Upstate charities.

The event will be held across Greenville from Thursday, September 15, to Sunday, September 18.

A full schedule of events can be found on the festivals website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
greenvillejournal.com

Project Host to host 2022 BBQ Cook-off and Festival Sept. 23-24

Project Host, a nonprofit in Greenville dedicated to fighting food insecurity, will have its 2022 BBQ Cook-Off and Festival on Sept. 23-24 at Fluor Field’s District 356 in downtown Greenville. The free event, which will be from 6-10 p.m. on Sept. 23 and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sept. 24,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Monster Jam tickets on sale now

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A well-known action-packed motorsports experience for families is returning to the Upstate and tickets are on sale now. Monster Jam will make its way to Bon Secours Arena in Greenville on Jan. 7 and 8, 2023. The “adrenaline-charged” weekend will begin at the Monster Jam...
GREENVILLE, SC
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, SC (Brunch and Dinner)

Located just two hours South of Charlotte and a little more than three hours from Charleston, the historic town of Simpsonville, South Carolina certainly has a dynamic blend of traditional Southern food joints and diverse eateries to choose from. This article will highlight the 15 Best Restaurants in Simpsonville, including...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville, SC
Lifestyle
Greenville, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Sports
traveltasteandtour.com

Toccoa Stephens, GA

Your bags are packed and ready for those perfect Instagram photos in the crisp fall air of the Northeast Georgia Mountains, but specifically Toccoa-Stephens County. In 1942 soldiers arrived at Currahee Mountain for training as a new type of soldier – a paratrooper. This weekend celebrates those WW2 Veterans with shows at the Historic Ritz Theatre, USO-Style Swing Dance, Currahee Challenge Run, Live Historian Encampments, Veterans Parade, a downtown battle reenactment, and more.
TOCCOA, GA
tribpapers.com

New Burger Joint Coming to Town

Weaverville – Wondering what’s coming to the area being graded just to the right of Walmart at North Ridge Commons in Weaverville? No more wonder. A new standalone 2,500-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is coming to Weaverville in the form of a Highway 55 restaurant. According to documents obtained by the Tribune, the permit for the new fast-food restaurant was permitted in July of this year.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Music Festival#Local Life#Localevent#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Euphoria#Food Drink#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Spartanburg County in need of 911 Operators

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA)- Spartanburg County is looking for 911 operators amid a growing need for dispatchers. 911 operators are the first people someone talks to when they dial in for help. It’s a vital role that is in dire need of being filled in the county. While the Nation...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy