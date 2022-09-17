ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normandy Park, WA

Exchange Club of Highline’s annual Toilet Paper Drive is this weekend

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 days ago
You’ll have two opportunities to donate toilet paper to these good, community service folks, who then donate the T.P. and/or cash donations to local area food banks.

“No butts about it, they need your help – help wipe out toilet paper shortages!”

More info here: https://exchangeclubofhighline.com/

Saturday, Sept 17, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at QFC in Normandy Park

17847 1st Ave S, Normandy Park, WA 98148:

Sunday, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. at Trader Joe’s Five Corners

15868 1st Ave S, Burien, WA 98148:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Since South King Media’s inception in 2007, we have provided tens of thousands of dollars worth of FREE promotional and marketing services to local nonprofits and organizations. If you’re part of a nonprofit and have a fundraiser event or other news, please email details to [email protected]. Thanks!

B-Town (Burien) Blog

