Saraya Makes AEW Debut At Grand Slam Dynamite
AEW is Saraya’s house, as she made her debut at tonight’s Grand Slam episode of Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw the former Paige make her debut, following the AEW Women’s Championship match as Britt Baker and her crew attacked Toni Storm and Athena. Saraya ran everyone out of the ring and stared off with Baker and the rest of the division. You can see clips from the segment below.
Ric Flair Says He’s Happy for Ricky Steamboat on Upcoming In-Ring Return
– During the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed Ricky Steamboat returning to the ring later this year for Big Time Wrestling. Flair shared the following comments on the announcement Fightful):. “He’s going to be in a match...
The Rock Suggests Tag Team Match With Hurricane Helms Against The Hardys
– In a series of posts on Twitter yesterday, AEW’s Matt Hardy recalled picking up a win over Hurricane Helms on WWE SmackDown 20 years ago. Hardy had high praise for Helms as one of the best ever. Another user noted that Hurricane Helms is undefeated at The Rock. The Rock later chimed in himself and later suggested he team with Hurricane against The Hardys for the tag team titles.
Taz on How AEW Is Using Hook, Hook Teaming With Action Bronson
– The New York Post recently interviewed AEW broadcaster Taz, who discussed how the company is utilizing his son Hook, Hook teaming with Action Bronson this week on AEW Rampage, and more. Below are some highlights:. Taz on how AEW is handling Hook: “He’s gonna be handled different. He’s unique....
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
Tony Schiavone Says Ole Anderson Has “Regrets” About Reaction To McMahons
Talking about Ole Anderson during an appearance on What Happened When, Tony Schiavone referenced the regrets and history between Anderson and the McMahons (via Fightful). Anderson was famously excluded from the Four Horsemen’s WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2012 despite being a founding member of the heel stable, but tension between himself and Vince McMahon dates back to the 1980s.
Jake Roberts Shares His Thoughts on the Backstage Brawl Following AEW All Out
– During the DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Jake Roberts shared his thoughts on the backstage brawl that took place following AEW All Out that involved CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. Jake Roberts said the following on the incident (WrestlingInc.com):
Battle Slam Aftermath Set For This Weekend With World Title Tournament
Battle Slam Aftermath will take place this weekend, featuring a World Championship tournament and more. You can check out the updated lineup for the event below, which takes place in Atlanta, Georgia:. * World Championship Tournament Match: Leon Ruff vs. Adam Priest. * World Championship Tournament Match: Lil’ Scrappy vs....
New World Champion Crowned At AEW Grand Slam Dynamite
We have a new World Champion following the main event of tonight’s Grand Slam episode of AEW Dynamite. Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson in the main event of tonight’s show to capture the AEW World Championship. Moxley made Danielson pass out to the bulldog choke to win the championship.
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
Impact Wrestling News: Note on Opening Match for Tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, Lou D’Angeli on New Role, Gisele Shaw vs. Hyan on BTI
– PWInsider reports that Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar for the Impact Wrestling Digital Media Championship will open tomorrow night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. – As previously reported, Impact Wrestling recently hired former WWE executive Lou D’Angeli in a full-time executive capacity. D’Angeli recently updated his LinkedIn on the role:
Who Should Be the New Leader Of the House Of Black?
After their match at All Out, in which the House of Black came up short against the trio of Darby Allin, Sting, and Miro, Malakai Black stopped on the stage to hug his teammates as well as acknowledge the crowd. There had been rumors for weeks surrounding Black and his...
Circle 6 Bite It You Scum Results 9.18.22: Atticus Cogar Defends World Title, More
Circle 6 held its latest show Bite It You Scum on Sunday featuring a World Championship match and more. You can see the full results from the Los Angeles show, which aired on IWTV, below per Cagematch:. * King Of Indies Qualifying Match: Viento def. Rey Horus. * Kody Lane...
Larry Zbyszko On Why He Hasn’t Been at the WWE Performance Center As Of Late
Larry Zbyszko used to make occasional tripes to the WWE Performance Center to give advice to talent, but it hasn’t happened lately and he recently explained why. Zbysko spoke with the Insiders Edge podcast for a new interview and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
Scotty 2 Hotty Recalls the Dangerous Finish to His WWE Backlash 2000 Match With Dean Malenko
– During a recent interview with the Wrestling With Johners Podcast, former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty (aka Scott Garland) discussed his Backlash 2000 match against Dean Malenko, where Malenko won back the WWE Light Heavyweight Championship from Hotty. The match ended with Malenko hitting a DDT on Hotty off the top rope.
Charles Robinson Accidentally Kicked In The Face During Recent WWE Live Event
In a post on Twitter, WWE referee Charles Robinson shared a video that showed him getting kicked in the face during a live event. It was entirely on accident, as Ludwig Kaiser is seen kicking his legs while being held by Drew McIntyre, and one of them caught Robinson. The spot appears to have been a planned ref bump but the actual kick probably wasn’t.
Mick Foley Recalls His Transition To Dude Love, Why Vince McMahon Held Out On Cactus Jack
Mick Foley is famous for playing the “Three Faces of Foley” in WWE, and Foley recalled his transition into Dude Love as well as why Vince McMahon held out regarding Cactus Jack. Foley started off in WWE as Mankind before being introduced as Dude Love in July of 1997. Cactus Jack wouldn’t come until Foley’s feud with Triple H, and on the latest episode of Foley is Pod the WWE Hall of Famer talked about that point in time. You can check out some highlights below:
AEW News: PAC Retains All-Atlantic Title On Dynamite, FTR Confronted By Gunn Club
– PAC was able to retain his All-Atlantic Title against Orange Cassidy on Dynamite, though he had to use unsavory tactics to do so. Wednesday night’s show saw PAC defeat Cassidy after he nailed the challenger with the ring bell hammer, as you can see below:. – FTR are...
Betting Odds For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite Grand Slam
Toni Storm (c) -900 (1/9) Swerve In Our Glory (c) +375 (15/4) Orange Cassidy +400 (4/1) Claudio Castagnoli (c) -800 (1/8) Chris Jericho +425 (17/4)
